Omicron Scare In Maharashtra: '10 Ministers, 20 MLAs Test COVID Positive', Says Ajit Pawar

Amid an alarming Omicron caseload of 454 and continuous rise in cases, on January 1 Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar stated that 10 ministers and over 20 Members of Legislative Assembly have tested COVID-19 positive in the state. On December 29, Tribal Development Minister KC Padavi and School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had confirmed that they had tested posiitve for SARS-CoV-2 and were under isolation.

On December 31, the Maharashtra government issued a warning stating, "Based on the current trend of rising COVID cases in the state, it is expected that we will have about two lakh active cases by third week of January 2022. Separate instructions issued for managing these numbers, in case some of them need hospitalisation."

"Don't be lulled by the narrative that third wave/Omicron wave is mild and not fatal. It's equally fatal for those who are not vaccinated & have comorbidities. So please improve vaccination coverage & save lives," added Additional Chief Secretary of Health Department Dr Pradeep Vyas.

Subsequently, Mumbai Police issued an order under Section 144 of the CrPC, prohibiting people from visiting beaches, open grounds, sea faces, promenades, gardens, parks or similar public places between 5 pm and 5 am daily until January 15 in view of the prevailing Coronavirus situation.

DCP (Operations) S Chaitanya issued the order, which came into force from 1 pm on Friday, and clarified that it will remain in force till January 15, unless withdrawn earlier.

"In case of marriages or any other social, political or religious event, the maximum number of attendees shall be restricted to 50 persons. The maximum number of attendees is restricted to 20 in funerals," the order read.

However, despite the prohibitory order issued to prevent danger to human life, health and safety and to curb transmission of the virus, residents of the capital city did not refrain from crowding a gala organised at Bandra.

India's Omicron tally climbs to 1,431

With Mumbai reporting 454 fresh cases of the new Coronavirus variant, Omicron, the country's total tally has climbed to 1,431. While Maharashtra reports the highest number of cases, it is followed by Delhi with 361 cases, Kerala at 109, Gujarat at 115, Rajasthan at 69 cases, Telangana at 62 cases and Haryana at 37.

The country's COVID-19 active caseload rose to 1,04,781 with 22,775 new cases in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry stated earlier today, January 1.

Image: Twitter/@AjitPawarSpeaks