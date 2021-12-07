Omicron Scare: UP Govt Increases Vigilance At Borders, Ramps Up Healthcare Facilities

The new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, has prompted the Uttar Pradesh government to tighten its measures in order to control the spread of the virus. As 23 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have emerged in India, the UP administration has issued guidelines regarding the new variant, designated as ‘variant of concern’ by the World Health Organization. According to the new guidelines issued by the state government, people travelling to Uttar Pradesh need to undergo RT-PCR tests for COVID-19, according to PTI.

New guidelines in Uttar Pradesh

Furthermore, all the people who test positive for coronavirus need to undergo genome tests. The new rules have been introduced for the people coming to the state as cases of the new variant have been reported in other parts of the country. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ramp up the vaccination programme, according to ANI. He ordered officials to follow the measures recommended by the health advisory committee regarding the treatment and prevention of the disease.

Amid the Omicron scare, 19000 beds are being increased in the state's Community Health Centres (CHCs) and Primary Health Centres (PHCs) while 55,000 beds will be increased in medical colleges, as per PTI report. The administration is making efforts to implement advanced facilities in nearly 3011 PHCs and 855 CHCs, as per the ANI report. CM Yogi Adityanath has directed the officials to ensure proper arrangement in hospitals in view of the new variant. Furthermore, the state government is also monitoring the availability of oxygen, beds, laboratories.

Omicron cases in India

India has so far detected 23 Omicron cases from four states and one Union territory. Out of these 23 cases, nine Omicron cases have been reported in Rajasthan, 10 cases have been reported in Maharashtra. Two cases of the new variant have been reported in Karnataka and one each in Delhi and Gujarat. The Omicron variant of the COVID-19 was designated as a 'variant of concern' by the World Health Organisation on 26 November. After the cases of Omicron of COVID emerged in a few countries, several countries imposed travel restrictions in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

