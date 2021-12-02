Omicron Threat: Health Ministry Says 2 Cases In India Are 'mild, Shows No Severe Symptoms'

The Joint Secretary of Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, Lav Agarwal, on Thursday informed that two cases of the newly detected COVID variant Omicron, have been detected in India, both from Karnataka. He, however, stated that both the cases are mild without any severe symptoms.

"All Omicron related cases are found to have mild symptoms so far. In all such cases in the country as well as the world so far, no severe symptom has been noted. WHO has said that its emerging evidence is being studied," Agarwal said.

The two COVID cases in Karnataka were detected through genome sequencing efforts of the INSACOG (Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics) consortium.

On the passengers arriving from 'at risk' countries, the MoHFW said, if found positive for COVID, then they will be treated under clinical management protocol. On testing negative, they need to undergo seven day home quarantine.

"There is no need to panic about Omicron detection, but awareness is absolutely essential; Need to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and avoid mass gatherings," the government said.

Meanwhile, VK Paul, Member, Health, NITI Aayog said that the Omicron variant of COVID is being carefully examined and the decision will be taken on the basis of it.

He added that 'increased COVID-19 vaccine uptake is need of the hour' and advised people to not delay in getting fully vaccinated.

Omicron variant reported in 29 nations

The Omicron variant, which was detected in South Africa was declared 'Variant of Concern' by World Health Organisation (WHO). The health ministry informed that 373 cases of the Omicron variant have been reported in 29 countries.

The chairwoman of the South African Medical Association, Angelique Coetzee, Omicron variant has mild symptoms with sore muscles and tiredness. She said that those infected do not suffer from the loss of taste or smell. "They might have a slight cough. There are no prominent symptoms. Of those infected some are currently being treated at home," Coetzee told Sputnik.