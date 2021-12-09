Omicron Threat: India Extends Suspension Of Scheduled International Flights Till Jan 31

Amid mounting concerns stemming from the Omicron COVID variant in the country, India has suspended scheduled international passenger flights till 31 January 2021, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) informed.

"The competent authority has decided to extend the suspension of scheduled international commercial passenger services to and from India till 2359 hours of January 31, 2022," the aviation regulator informed in a circular issued on Thursday.

However, DGCA said that international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on case to case basis.

Since 23 March 2020, with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, scheduled international passenger services have remained suspended in India. But special international flights have been operating since May 2020, under the Vande Bharat Mission, and from July 2020, these flights were allowed under bilateral "air bubble" arrangements with select countries.

India has formed an air bubble pact with over 32 countries including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan, and France. An air bubble pact between two countries allows special international flights to be operated by their airlines between their respective territories.

Omicron cases in India

According to the Union Health Ministry, India has reported as many as 23 cases of newly discovered COVID variant so far. The Omicron variant is reported in a total of four states and a Union territory including Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Delhi.

As per the Health Ministry's data, Maharashtra is on the top of the list with a total of 10 cases reported so far followed by Rajasthan (9) and Karnataka (2). Meanwhile, Gujarat and Delhi have reported one case each.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) has classified Omicron as a ‘variant of concern’ (VOC) and also has appealed to countries in South-East Asia to scale up surveillance, strengthen public health and enhance vaccination coverage.

India's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.36%

India on Thursday, December 9, reported 9,419 fresh coronavirus infections with 8,251 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

According to data provided by the Union Health Ministry, out of the total infections, active cases account for less than 1%, which is currently at 0.27%, the lowest since March 2020. The COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.36%.

To date, the country has administered 1,29,98,75,078 COVID vaccine doses under the nationwide vaccination drive.

