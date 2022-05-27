On Batadrava Violence, Assam CM Says 'certain Elements & Fundamentalist Groups Are Active'

On the Batadrava incident where a mob set fire to the police station, Assam Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that certain elements and fundamentalist groups are active in the incident.

"Police is inquiring about the incident and we've emphasised that in Assam certain elements, fundamentalist groups are active. I can't say specific to this Batadrava incident (where a mob set fire to PS) but we know some elements are active and we're working to neutralise them," Assam CM said.

Earlier in the day, the prime accused who was accountable for setting the Batadrava police station on fire in Nagaon district was arrested said Utpal Bora, Station Officer, Dhula Police Station.

The prime accused, identified as Alauddin, is reportedly a repeat offender. He was allegedly involved in crimes like the drug trade and multiple cases of dacoities in the past.

Batadrava Police Station was set on fire on May 21 after the alleged custodial death of a local, Safikul Islam, who was picked up the night before, locals said.

Houses of police station attackers demolished; arms and ammunition, drugs seized

On May 22, bulldozers and excavators were used to demolish at least six houses of people allegedly involved in the arsons. The police also unearthed arms and ammunition and drugs from beneath the structures.

"When we went for a search operation yesterday, we got information that the accused had buried firearms and other incriminating items under the ground inside the houses. So, we had to clear the land and the houses were demolished," Nagaon Superintendent of Police Leena Doley had said.

She said that a country-made revolver, four cartridges of 9mm pistol and 6,500 Nitrazepam tablets were recovered from the ground inside the houses.

"These people have criminal records. Even their land documents are doubtful. We have asked the Nagaon DC to survey the entire area to verify the land documents as these might be forged," Doley said.

The Nagaon SP has also set up an SIT (Special Investigation Team) to monitor the entire probe into the incident. "A forensic team has visited the spot and collected samples. They will ascertain the cause of the fire and the materials used to burn down the police station," she added.