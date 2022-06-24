On-duty Railways Staff Risks Life To Save Man On Track; Netizens Call Him A 'real Hero'

Nowadays, when everyone is busy with their life, it is heartwarming to see people helping others while taking out time from their already pre-occupied lives. A recent clip of a rescue operation shared by the Ministry of Railways shows one such prompt action by an on-duty railways staff, who risks his own life to save a passenger from 'getting gravely injured'.

The viral video from the railway station opens up to show an on-duty staff strolling on the platform. However, soon he realizes that someone was down on the tracks. Without hesitation, he jumped and dragged the person to save them from an oncoming train. Sharing the video, the Ministry of Railways wrote, "A precious life was saved by the courageous act of help by on-duty staff, who jumped on tracks himself to save a person from getting gravely injured. Indian Railways is proud to have daring & diligent staff like H. Satish Kumar and commends his bravery".

सेवा, सुरक्षा और सहयोग



A precious life was saved by the courageous act of help by on-duty staff, who jumped on tracks himself to save a person from getting gravely injured.

Indian Railways is proud to have daring & diligent staff like H. Satish Kumar and commends his bravery.

This rescue operation was commended by several after the video went viral.

'We all proud of you sir', say netizens

The brave action to save the man's life collected plaudits from numerous netizens. The video garnered around 328.2K views. The comments were flurried over Twitter regarding this great move by the railway staff who risked his life to save another. The post prompted many to express their views.

"People like him make the world a better place. Appreciate the person who helped, "a user commented. "That's awesome, great job", wrote another.

"He should be awarded. Don't just post here," a third user wrote

Earlier, a similar clip went viral on the internet, where a ticket-checker saved the life of a young man, who tried to commit suicide by hanging up to the train’s engine roof. In a short clip, a railway personnel was seen throwing a shawl at the youngster to bring him down while he crawls up the train’s engine and the former pulls the latter from the roof. The video was shared by the Ministry of Railways and the official's effort was applauded by many on the internet.

