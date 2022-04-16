Last Updated:

On Hanuman Jayanti, PM Modi Virtually Inaugurates 108-foot Hanuman Statue In Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the108-foot statue of Hanuman in Morbi, Gujarat via video conferencing on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

PM Modi

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a 108-foot statue of Hanuman in Morbi, Gujarat via video conferencing.

Earlier in the morning, the Prime Minister posted a tweet about the same. “Today, we mark the special occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. In Morbi, at 11 AM, a 108 feet statue of Hanuman ji will be inaugurated. I am honored to be getting the opportunity to be a part of this programme via video conferencing,” he said with the pictures of the statue of the deity.

According to a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office on Friday, the statue is the second of four sculptures being created in four directions across the country as a part of the 'Hanumanji Char Dham' initiative. The second idol of Lord Hanuman is installed by the Shree Harish Chander Nanda Education and Charitable Trust. According to the PMO, the statue has been installed in the west, at Bapu Keshvanand ji's Ashram in Morbi.

The first statue of this initiative was set up in the north in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh in 2010. While the second has been inaugurated by PM Modi today, the work on the third statue has started in the south at Rameswaram, the PMO informed. 

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister extended greetings on Hanuman Jayanti. “Best wishes to all the countrymen on the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman -- a symbol of strength, courage and restraint. By the grace of ‘Pawanputra’, may everyone's life always be filled with strength, intelligence and knowledge,” PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.

Hanuman Jayanti - Significance

Hanuman Jayanti is a Hindu festival celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman. Adherents all over India conduct poojas or aartis in the lunar month of Chaitra in the Hindu calendar. Hanuman Jayanti is observed on a Full Moon day. Kesari and Anjana’s child, Hanuman, is also known as Pavan Putra. Hanuman is said to be Lord Ram's greatest devotee.

In the Ramayana, Hanuman fought alongside Lord Ram and his Vanar Sena army in the battle against Ravan. Hanuman is also regarded as Lord Shiva's incarnation. This is because before he was born, his parents, Anjana and Kesari, sat in devotion and repentance to Lord Shiva.

On the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, devotees worship the idols of Hanuman, they go to temple and chant verses from the Hanuman Chalisa and usually take part in the Aarti. Devotees worship Hanuman on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti to ward off evil from their lives and be blessed with strength. 

