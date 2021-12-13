On Indian Army's India-Oman Friendship Post, Netizens Impressed By Background Picture

Chief of Army Staff of India, General MM Naravane on Monday had a telephonic interaction with Major General Matar Bin Salim Bin Rashid Al Balushi, Commander of Royal Army of Oman, and discussed issues of bilateral defence cooperation between the two countries.

On Twitter, the news of the telephonic conversation between the defence officials of India and Oman was communicated. "General MM Naravane, COAS, had telephonic interaction with Major General Matar Bin Salim Bin Rashid Al Balushi, Commander, Royal Army of Oman and discussed issues of bilateral defence cooperation," the post read. It also had embedded a picture of MM Naravane sitting in his chamber, probably clicked before or after the telephonic conversation with his Oman counterpart.

What, however, caught the attention of those coming across the picture was the background - a full-sized, beautifully framed, iconic picture from the Surrender of Pakistan after the 1971 Indo-Pak war. In the picture, the then Major-General in the Pakistan Army Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi can be seen signing the instrument of surrender to the then General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Command of the Indian ArmyGeneral Jagjit Singh Arora.

General MM Naravane #COAS had telephonic interaction with Major General Matar Bin Salim Bin Rashid Al Balushi, Commander, Royal Army of Oman and discussed issues of bilateral defence cooperation.#IndiaOmanFriendship#IndianArmy pic.twitter.com/JlcTTo5xxr — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) December 13, 2021

Picture of Surrender of Pakistan after the 1971 war grabs netizens' attention

Within minutes of the Indian Army tweeting, the post garnered likes in thousands and retweets in hundreds. Most of the likes and retweets were because of the picture in the background as the Netizens underlined that it reminded them of the legendary victory of the Indian Army against that of Pakistan.

While some described the picture with adjectives like awesome, others rightly added that 'the Indian army was India's pride'.

Everytime Indians see that picture in the wall ..❤️🦚🇮🇳🦚..they remember the Legendary Victory of Indian Army. pic.twitter.com/BaThr3umVf — Ivar Runa Yggdrasill (@levathiansword) December 13, 2021

Sincere, smart and focused Army chief of India..... Jai Hind. Jai Hind ki Sena 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳



However, background picture is also too good. Gives satisfaction of highest level 🙂 — Proud Bharatwasi (@ProudBharatwas1) December 13, 2021

Background picture is awesome 👏 — Utkarsh (@UtkarshSoni19) December 13, 2021

RT this tweet because background picture 😎😎 — Tejas । तेजस (@TejSinnarkar) December 13, 2021

background pic 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — dj (@dj40575939) December 13, 2021

Our army our pride — Funny earth (@FunnyEarth0) December 13, 2021

It is pertinent to mention here that India is currently celebrating 50 years of victory against Pakistan under the name of ' Swarnim Vijay Varsh'. The Swarnim Vijay Varsh was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the National War Memorial in New Delhi on December 16, 2020. Four victory flames, or the Swarnim Vijay Mashaal, lit from the eternal flame at National War Memorial, is being carried through the four cardinal directions of the country and will converge back at New Delhi in December 2021.