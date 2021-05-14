On The Occasion Of Eid, CM Amarinder Singh Announces Malerkotla As Punjab's 23rd District

On the occasion of Eid, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday announced that the long-pending demand of people has been fulfilled as Malerkotla will be the 23rd district of the state. It will be the state’s only Muslim-majority town from Sangrur district. The adjoining sub-divisions of Malerkotla-- Amargarh and Ahmedgarh will also form part of Punjab’s 23rd district. Taking to Twitter Captain said the state govt is happy to share that on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, it has announced Malerkotla as the newest district in the state.

Happy to share that on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, my Govt has announced Malerkotla as the newest district in the state. The 23rd district holds huge historical significance. Have ordered to immediately locate a suitable site for the district administrative complex. pic.twitter.com/9j6pNRgXWC — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) May 14, 2021

While addressing a state-level event to greet people on Eid-ul-Fitr, the chief minister also announced-- a Rs 500 crore medical college, a women's college, a new bus stand will be constructed at a cost of Rs 10 crore and a women police station in Malerkotla. “I know this has been a long-pending demand,” he said through video conference.

Malerkotla

Malerkotla was established in 1454 by Sheikh Sadruddin-i-Jahan of Afghanistan. Malerkotla is a city and a newly made district and was part of the Sangrur district in the Indian state of Punjab. It was the seat of the eponymous princely state during the British Raj. The state acceded to the union of India in 1947 and was merged with other nearby princely states to create the Patiala and East Punjab States Union (PEPSU). It remained largely peaceful during Partition in 1947, which saw communal clashes and large-scale migration of people across the India-Pakistan border.

(With PTI Inputs)

