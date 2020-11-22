Once Available, Vaccine Will Be First Given To Healthcare Workers: Telangana CM KCR

As the COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the state of in other states, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed the officials to take up all the preventive measures needed.

He said that all the required actions and measures would be taken to withstand the emergence of a second wave of COVID in the State. “Maintaining personal safety is the best medicine for COVID-19 and I suggest people to be cautious and observe self-protection,” the CM said.

The CM disclosed that once a vaccine is available for COVID-19, it would be first given to the healthcare workers.

KCR said that COVID-19 cases are decreasing and the situation is coming back to normalcy in the State. "Although a high number of tests have been conducted, positive cases are less than 10 per cent and the recovery rate is 94.5 per cent. Though people with COVID are suffering a bit, the mortality rate is very low. Government is on high alert and taking all the necessary precautions. Across the State, 10,000 beds with Oxygen facility are ready and we can increase their number. As on date, the situation is very much under control," the CM said.

'Chance of second wave emerging'

Telangana has reported 873 new COVID-19 cases, 1,296 discharged and 4 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. The total tally of COVID-19 has raised to 2,63,526 including 2,50,453 discharged and 1,430 deaths, while the active cases stand at 11,643.

"There is a sudden surge of cases in states like Delhi, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and a slight rise of cases in Kerala and Karnataka. It is said that there is a chance of COVID second wave emerging and the state should be in a position to withstand even the second wave of COVID and for this officials should be alert and ready. Required preparations should be made for this," the CM said.

The Chief Minister also suggested that "the state government will make all the efforts and put in place measures to stop the spread of the Coronavirus. But this requires support from the people. Though there is an unlock process going on now, people should take caution and follow the guidelines and wear masks".

