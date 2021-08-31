'One Of The Most Celebrated Authors': Mamata Banerjee Condoles Buddhadeb Guha's Demise

Author of eminent Bengali pieces like Madhukari, Koel Kacche and Sobinoy Nibedon, Buddhadeb Guha passed away due to cardiac arrest on Sunday, 29 August 2021, at a private hospital. Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee condoled the renowned writer's demise and offered her condolences to his family and fans. PM Modi too paid tributes to late Buddhadeb Guha and said that his writings were multifaceted and displayed great sensitivity to the environment.

Dignitaries on Guha's demise

Buddhadeb Guha who was 85 at the time of his demise left behind his daughters. Guha was extremely popular among the younger generation and most of his works were based on nature and forest. West Bengal CM Banerjee while expressing her condolences on the demise of Buddhadeb Guha described him as one of the most celebrated authors of Bengal. She said that the author's death had left behind a huge void in Bengali literature. CM Bengal stated, "I am deeply saddened by the demise of the eminent writer."

Deeply pained by the demise of Buddhadeb Guha, one of the most celebrated authors of Bengal.



He leaves behind a huge void in Bengali literature. My sincere condolences to his family and fans. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 30, 2021

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankha too expressed his condolences on the writer's death. He tweeted, "Saddened at the passing of eminent Bengali writer Buddhadeb Guha, author of many notable works such as 'Madhukari' (Honey Gatherer). His works of fiction reflected his closeness to nature and the forests of eastern India. Pray Almighty to bestow eternal peace on the departed soul."

Know more about Buddhadeb Guha

Buddhadeb Guha was born on June 29, 1936, where he spent his early days in Bangladesh. He completed his education at St Xavier's College and served as a chartered accountant later. Guha was also the recipient of Ananda Puraskar in 1976. The Rivu series written by Guha depicted his days in Rangpur, Jaipurhat and Barisal.

In another book named Rijuda, he wrote about an imaginary character who explores the jungles with his sidekick Rudra. The jungles that he wrote about were mainly in Eastern India.

