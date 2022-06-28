ONGC Crash: Four Dead After Chopper Makes Emergency Landing Near Mumbai

In a tragic incident, four people lost their lives after pilots of a chopper had to make an emergency landing in the Arabian Sea near ONGC rig Sagar Kiran off Mumbai High. The deceased persons have been identified as Mukesh Patel, Vijay Mandloi, Satyambad Patra and Sanju Francis and they have been brought to Nanavati Hospital. The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) team reached the place of the incident and carried out a rescue operation saving five lives. The five rescued persons which includes two pilots are currently undergoing treatment at a medical unit on rig Sagar Kiran.

It is pertinent to mention here that all nine people were earlier rescued by the Indian Coast Guard but they succumbed while being taken to hospital for treatment. ONGC said, "All 9 persons onboard the helicopter were rescued. Unfortunately, four of them were brought unconscious to the Mumbai base and taken to the hospital, lost the battle of life."

Earlier on June 28, in the Arabian Sea, a helicopter carrying nine people—two pilots included—made an emergency landing close to the company's drilling platform. One survivor was located by a boat from the Sagar Kiran oil rig, and four others were located by Indian Navy helicopters. Four seriously injured survivors were flown by Navy helicopters to Juhu for treatment at the ONGC hospital. After a Coast Guard ship was redirected to the area to conduct search operations, where survivors were rescued, officials claim that the Malviya 16—another offshore supply vessel—was diverted to help with the rescue efforts.

ONGC chopper makes emergency landing

The incident took place at around 11:50 am on June 28. According to PTI, the helicopter had to use floaters to land while carrying six ONGC employees and one contract employee. The floaters that are attached to choppers that transport people and materials from the mainland to offshore locations have to be used by the chopper pilot.

@IndiaCoastGuard deployed sea & air assets to rescue 2 crew & 7 pax of ONGC Pawan Hans Helicopter that crashed off #Mumbai today. MRCC(MBI) activated ISN & coordinating SAR in area. 02 survivors recovered so far pic.twitter.com/PxA4YPchGA — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) June 28, 2022

The cause of the emergency landing is not yet known, though. It is important to note that ONGC has a number of rigs and installations in the Arabian Sea that are used to extract oil and gas from submerged reserves, and a number of choppers frequently fly over these.

Image: PIB, Representative