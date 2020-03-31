'Onus On Us': Rohit Sharma Makes All-round Donation, Appeals To Back PM & CM In COVID War

Team India's opening batsman Rohit Sharma has made a generous contribution to the relief funds and material amid the COVID-19 battle and appealed to his fans to back the PM & CM to win over the coronavirus pandemic. Following PM Modi's announcement to set up the PM-CARES fund, donations have flooded from across India, including various members of the cricketing fraternity. Rohit Sharma made an all-round donation of Rs 80 lakhs - Rs 45 lakhs to PM-CARES, Rs 25 lakhs to Maharashtra CM's relief fund, Rs 5 lakhs to Feeding India and Rs 5 lakhs for the welfare of street dogs. Taking to Twitter, Rohit Sharma said it was the responsibility of the people to ensure that the country recovers from the pandemic and that it shoud be done collectively. Further, Rohit Sharma appealed to his fans to back the PM & the CM to win the battle against the deadly virus.

READ | BMC Starts GIS Mapping Of Coronavirus Affected Areas In Mumbai

Rohit Sharma's all-round donation

We need our country back on feet & the onus is on us. I’ve done my bit to donate 45lakhs to #PMCaresFunds, 25lakhs to #CMReliefFund Maharashtra, 5lakhs to @FeedingIndia and 5lakhs to #WelfareOfStrayDogs.Let’s get behind our leaders and support them @narendramodi @CMOMaharashtra — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 31, 2020

READ | BIG: Maharashtra Govt Writes To Centre; Seeks Rs 25,000 Cr Package To Contain Coronavirus

BCCI donates Rs 51 crores as pledged

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has contributed a sum of Rs. 51 Crores to the PM-CARES Fund which is an initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in order to combat the deadly COVID-19 which has spread its tentacles all over the world. Meanwhile, former Indian skipper and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has pledged to distribute rice worth Rs 50 lakh while Gautam Gambhir, Sachin Tendulkar (Rs. 50 lakh each) and Suresh Raina (Rs. 52 lakh) have come forward to lend a helping hand during this need of the hour. Indian Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on Sunday pledged to donate a sum of Rs. 10 lakh.

READ | Telangana Govt Proposes Pay Cuts For Government Employees Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Taking to the micro-blogging site, it was announced by the national cricket board that they have made the necessary contribution from their end and also attached a screenshot of the Payment Order reference and the Account Statement for the same. The BCCI also tagged the cricket board's Secretary Jay Shah, President as well as former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly, and the Treasurer Arun Dhumal.

READ | Andhra Pradesh Villager Buys And Distributes 4 Tonnes Of Vegetables To Needy Amid Lockdown