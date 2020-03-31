Andhra Pradesh Villager Buys And Distributes 4 Tonnes Of Vegetables To Needy Amid Lockdown

Amid the time of crisis due to the deadly Coronavirus, a villager from Andhra Pradesh's Srikalahasti town took an initiative to help the people in need during the national lockdown. According to reports, Swamireddy Bharat Kumar Reddy distributed 4.5 tonnes of vegetables free of cost to the poor. Reportedly, he bought the vegetables for around Rs 75,000 to distribute among the residents of the town.

Further, several volunteers in the Jayanthi village in Veerullapadu Mandal of Krishna district also helped in the distribution of vegetables and other essential products. As per reports, on Monday, around eight tonnes of vegetables were distributed in around 1500 households.

Currently, 23 positive cases of the novel Coronavirus have been reported in Andhra Pradesh, while one person has been reported to have recovered. Meanwhile, as many as 235 people were detained by Amalapuram police on Thursday for entering Andhra Pradesh from Telangana and violating the lockdown orders.

TDP Chief appeals to Andhra CM

On Sunday, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu appealed to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to give Rs 5,000 each to the poor families in the state, amid the lockdown. Assuring the Chief Minister of his party's support in the fight against the Coronavirus, Naidu suggested that they should provide month-long ration including rice, sugar, pulses and other essential commodities at the doorstep to the poor.

India under lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight of March 25 to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they were earlier under curfew or not.

As of date, India has reported 1,251 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Out of all the states, Kerala and Maharashtra have reported the most in the country. Meanwhile, 32 people have died so far due to the deadly virus. PM Modi has also launched the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund), where citizens can contribute to aid the government's efforts in supporting those affected by this emergency.

(With ANI Inputs)