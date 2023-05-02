‘Operation Kaveri’: India Brings Back Another Batch Of 231 People From Sudan

Under ‘Operation Kaveri’, India on Monday successfully evacuated 231 passengers stranded in violence-hit Sudan. Informing about the same, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that this was the 10th outbound flight carrying Indian evacuees from Jeddah and the passengers are enroute to Gujarat’s Ahmedabad.

Taking to Twitter, Bagchi wrote, “10th outbound flight carrying Indian evacuees from Jeddah. 231 passengers are en route to Ahmedabad.”

#OperationKaveri



10th outbound flight carrying Indian evacuees from Jeddah.



231 passengers are en route to Ahmedabad. pic.twitter.com/gIIPZ0K50v — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) May 2, 2023

Notably, Operation Kaveri started last week in order to bring back Indians stuck in war-hit Sudan. Since the start of the operation, the Indian Air Force (IAF) alone has efficiently brought back around 1,400 Indian citizens. Sharing the pictures of the operation, the air force informed that two C-130 J aircraft have evacuated 260 personnel including elders above 90 years of age.

#OperationKaveri Update.



With almost 1400 Indians evacuated in IAF aircraft over the past few days, two C-130 J aircraft have evacuated 260 personnel including elders who were above 90 years of age & one above 102 years of age.#HarKaamDeshKeNaam pic.twitter.com/Chuo1DBCtu — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) May 1, 2023

On April 30, India brought back around 186 people, while 594 people were evacuated a day before on April 29. According to the reports, around 3,000 Indian-origin people were stuck in the violence-hit Sudan. The website of the Indian Embassy in Khartoum said that there were around 2,800 Indian nationals in Sudan.

What is Operation Kaveri?

In order to save the lives of thousands of citizens stuck under unbearable conditions in Sudan, ‘Operation Kaveri’ was launched to evacuate the citizens from the crisis-affected areas of the violence-hit country. The Indians were brought back home from the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah where India set up a transit camp for the evacuees.

Sudan is currently witnessing a massive fight between the country's army and a paramilitary group that has claimed at least 400 lives. Following this, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced the launch of 'Operation Kaveri' to evacuate and bring back the Indians stranded in the war-hit country.