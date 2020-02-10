RSS Leader Bhaiyyaji Joshi: 'Opposing BJP Does Not Mean Going Against Hindus'

RSS General Secretary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi on Sunday stated that opposing BJP does not imply opposing people of the Hindu faith in the country. "The BJP does not mean Hindu community, and opposing BJP does not amount to opposing the Hindus. The political fight will continue but it should not be linked to Hindus," he said while addressing a press conference.

'What is the basis for such claims?'

The RSS ideologue was addressing a gathering at Dona Paula in Panaji on Sunday. His remarks come amid the ongoing protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"A Hindu fights against a fellow (Hindu) because they forget the religion. Even Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj faced opposition from his own family," he said. "Where there is confusion and self-centred behaviour, there is opposition," he said. "Some claim that Vivekananda's Hindutva is good and not that of Vinayak Savarkar. What is the basis for such claims?" he said.

Joshi explained the Communist rulers in West Bengal claim that they are against Hindus, but when it comes to heading Durga Puja mandals, they are always in the forefront. "Similar is the situation in Kerala, where Communists want to be president of the temple committee," he added. Joshi advised that Hindus should rise above politics.

'Sangh has given a position to everyone'

Responding to a question, Joshi said that the people from all communities are welcome to join the Sangh. He said that those who believe in the ideology of the Sangh can join and they would be given "respectable position but not a separate position".

"Sangh has given position to everyone. Whoever wants to come to Sangh they are welcome. We never stopped non-Hindus from joining Sangh. It is true that we have focused on Hindus. But if someone from the Christian community or a Muslim agrees with Sangh's ideology, they can also join it," Joshi added.

READ | Goa Archbishop gets invite for RSS event

READ | Veteran RSS 'pracharak' P Parameswaran passes away

"After joining the Sangh, if they are reluctant to say 'Bharat mata ki jai', then we will say that you don't consider 'Bharat' as your mother, so you don't deserve to be here," he said. In states like Uttar Pradesh, many Muslims have joined the RSS, he said, adding, "If any non-Hindu joins the Sangh, they will get a position as much as any Hindu gets. They won't get a separate position. Whoever joins will get a respectable position, but not a separate position," he said.

READ | Work in India with Hindus and for their empowerment: RSS leader

READ | Delhi Elections: RSS & BJP leaders cast their votes; Ram Madhav expects a 'big change'

(With agency inputs)