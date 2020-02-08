Delhi Elections: RSS & BJP Leaders Cast Their Votes; Ram Madhav Expects A 'big Change'

As Delhi goes to polls on Saturday, top RSS and BJP workers were seen casting their votes. BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav stated that Delhi this time expected a "big change" coming their way. While casting his vote, Ram Madhav appealed to the citizens of Delhi to help improve the voting percentage.

"It is an important day for Delhi. We would appeal to people to come out and vote. Delhi's vote percent disappoints sometimes, we expect a big change and we would request them to come out and vote for a better change this election," stated Madhav.

Ram Madhav also stated that there is a need for more Urban voters to come out and vote. "I won't say that urban voters don't vote. It hovers around 60 per cent in Delhi that has voters from service class and they are educated. They should take out time to vote."

Top RSS functionaries cast vote

Top Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders like Sah Sarkaryawah Krishna Gopal, Madan Das Devi, amongst others were seen coming out of the polling booths. "Voting should be 100 per cent. Voters should vote consciously. Vichaar karke matdaan kare," said Krishna Gopal. Suresh Soni, RSS Sah Sarkaryawah and Bal Mukund, national organising secretary of RSS affiliate Akhil Bhartiya Itihas Sankalan Yojana were also seen exercising their democratic franchise.

Madan Das Devi, former Sah Sarkaryawah of RSS, who was coordinator for RSS and BJP during Atal Bihari Vajpayee's term was seen coming out of the polling booth on a wheelchair. Devi said, " Every nationalist voter should vote for the development and wellbeing of the nation."

The polling for 70 members Legislative assembly in the national capital began at 8 am on February 8, and will go on till 6 in the evening. The results of the same will be declared on February 11. The term of the current assembly elected in 2015 will expire on 22 February 2020.

(With Agency Inputs)