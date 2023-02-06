Opposition's Key Strategy Meet Underway; Will Hold Massive Protest On Adani Issue

The opposition’s key strategy meeting is underway on Monday ahead of the Parliamentary session in both houses of Parliament amid the current Budget session. The opposition is likely to rake up the Adani issue.

“We will have a meeting now. Entire opposition will come together, discussion will be done & decisions will be made. It's not an issue of Congress only, but that of India's common people,” said leader of Congress in LS, AR Chowdhury.

Reportedly, the opposition members will also hold a massive protest in front of the Gandhi statue after the strategy meeting.

Opposition demands resolution of Adani issue says “center silent”

Notably, in the recent Adani-Hinderburg controversy, the opposition has been calling for a committee to be established by the Supreme Court or a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC).

Numerous opposition lawmakers, including Mallikarjun Kharge, the leader of the opposition for the Congress in the Rajya Sabha, Tiruchi Siva, Pramod Tiwari, K. Keshava Rao, Priyanka Chaturvedi, of the Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray faction, Dr. Syed Naseer Hussain, of the Congress in the Rajya Sabha, and Elamaram Kareem gave suspension of Business notices to the respective Houses of Parliament on the issue.

Additionally, the opposition said that the centre is silent on this matter and it is pertinent to take action on an immediate basis.

“We will raise the Adani issue in Parliament. Govt is silent on such a big issue, especially PM Modi,” said LoP Rajya Sabha & Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge ahead of the meeting.

Smriti Irani says govt “open for any conversation”

On Saturday, Union Minister Smriti Irani criticised the Congress for interfering with Parliamentary proceedings by calling for an impartial investigation into the Adani-Hinderburg dispute. She claimed it reflects the hostility the party has harboured toward President Droupadi Murmmu ever since she took office.

"The government has repeatedly said they are open for any conversation, but why would it not begin (not allow) with a vote of thanks to the President's speech? That the Opposition has always taken a stand which is anti-President of India is known to every citizen of the country," Smriti Irani said while addressing a press conference.