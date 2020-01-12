Outgoing India's Envoy To US Harsh Vardhan Shringla Calls On President Trump

Outgoing Indian Ambassador to the US, Harsh Vardhan Shringla called on President Donald Trump at the Oval Office in White House and thanked him for his steadfast support for strengthening the India-US strategic partnership. Shringla is set to be the next Foreign Secretary of India. Ambassador Alice Wells, Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia described Shringla as the "captain of India-US relationship", ahead of his visit to New Delhi. She further stated that Shringla would play an important part in the India-US relations to achieve its potential.

US Chief of Protocol Can Henderson hosted a rare reception for Shringla at the Blair House. A reception at this venue for an outgoing envoy is normally reserved only for a few countries and India became one of them. On December 23 last year, Shringla was appointed as the next Foreign Secretary of India with effect from January 29, 2020, upon completion of the two-year term of Vijay Keshav Gokhale as Foreign Secretary on January 28, 2020.

Scott Perry hails Indo-US ties

The Pennsylvania Congressman Scott Perry on the house of the floor on January 10, praised Indo - US relations on the floor of the house and stated that both the nations share strong economic, social and political ties.

"I rise today to recognise the strong relationship between the United States and India. Since our two countries established diplomatic relations in 1946, through the 2005 launch of our strategic partnership, the United States and India have had a long and storied history. I thank Ambassador Shringla for his friendship and his deep commitment to maintaining our strong US-India alliance. I wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors. I stand with India in their aspiration to provide equal economic, social, and political opportunities to all citizens. "

