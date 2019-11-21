Over 100 Out Of 350 Projects For Cleaning Ganga Completed, Says Jal Shakti Minister

The Jal Shakti Minister, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday during the discussions in the Lok Sabha revealed that over 100 projects out of the 305 which were sanctioned to clean the Ganga River have been completed. He further stated, "Rs 20,000 crore was disbursed for these projects against which the work of more than Rs 28,000 crore has been allocated."

लोकसभा प्रश्नकाल में जल अभाव विषय पर चर्चा। https://t.co/rkRVSeQKCl — Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) November 21, 2019

'Committed to ensure clean drinking water'

According to Shekhawat, although there is no proposal to declare the right to safe water, the Centre is committed to ensure that every rural household in the country has access to piped potable water under the ambitious Jal Jeevan Mission. The mission was started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and it aims to provide piped water for every household in India.

Read: No proposal to make Right to Water fundamental right: Shekhawat

Speaking at the Lok Sabha discussions, the Jal Shakti Minister said, "Out of the over 18 crore households in rural areas of the country, clean drinking water is being supplied to over three crore houses. The remaining 15 crore households will have access to clean water soon. We have made this announcement. Rs 3.5 lakh crore has been allocated for this project. We are committed to ensuring clean drinking water to every rural household."

Read: Gajendra Shekhawat: 'Developing countries are looking towards India for leadership'

Landmark Bills passed in Monsoon Parliament session

The winter session is the second session since Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to office with a bigger majority for the second consecutive term. The last Monsoon Parliament session saw some crucial Bills being passed such as Triple Talaq, National Investigation Agency Act including the landmark Bill of the scrapping of Article 370 in the state of Jammu and Kashmir and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act. It remains to be seen whether the BJP-led government introduces the Citizenship Amendment Bill or the final list of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the Winter sessions.

Read: Jal Shakti Min Shekhawat reviews Jal Jeevan Mission in Southern states

Read: Gajendra Singh Shekawat concerned about India's water availability

(WITH ANI INPUTS)