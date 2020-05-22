Over 100 Russians Stranded In India Depart From Kerala Via Kolkata Despite Cyclone Amphan

At least 103 Russian tourists who were stranded in the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in India have left for their country from Thiruvananthapuram. The special Royal Flight Airlines plane took off for Moscow via Kolkata.

READ: IndiGo To Operate 97 Repatriation Flights Between India And The Middle East

Russians depart from Kerala

Despite the raging Amphan cyclone Royal Air pilots flew 102 Russian tourists stranded in India back home from Kolkata. For more details (in Russian) go to https://t.co/KO6aq1mMZt pic.twitter.com/VAtLrMn0ac — Russia in India (@RusEmbIndia) May 21, 2020

While at least 75 guests were staying in different destinations in Kerala like Varkala near the state capital, the rest were held up in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, officials said.

The operations were coordinated by Ratheesh C Nair, HonoraryConsul of the Russian Federation.

As many as 2,500 stranded foreign tourists were repatriated from Kerala since the international airports were closed on March 23 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This included 232 to Germany, 268 to the UK, 112 to France and 115 to Switzerland.

READ: A Day After Cyclone Amphan's Damaging Impact, Kolkata Airport Resumes Operations At Noon

'Vande Bharat' Mission

In a major relief for Indians stranded abroad, the Centre had announced that their travel will be arranged via aircraft and naval ships in a phased manner. The first phase of the mission was set for 7 days starting from May 7 to rescue stranded Indians from over 11 countries including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Maldives, Singapore and the US.

READ: Vande Bharat Mission: Two Airports In Andhra Pradesh Receive 459 Stranded Indians

In the second phase of the mission, the Indian government is bringing back over 32,000 stranded Indians from 31 countries from May 16 to 22. More countries have been added in the second phase including Finland, South Korea, Belgium, New Zealand, Netherlands, Kenya, Mauritius, Spain, Myanmar, Maldives, Egypt, and Sri Lanka. Further, in order to facilitate the return of stranded Indian nationals in Oman, the Indian government has decided to operate more special flights to Bangalore, Calicut, Delhi, Kannur, Kochi, and Gaya on May 20, 21, 22 and 23. Under the second phase, a total of 149 flights, including feeder flights, are expected to be operated.

READ: Vande Bharat Mission: Air India To Bring Back 169 Stranded Students From Dhaka Today