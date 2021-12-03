Over 138 Cr COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Provided To States, UTs So Far, Informs Centre

The Union Health Ministry stated on Friday that over 138 crore COVID-19 vaccinations have been distributed to states and union territories as part of the nationwide inoculation campaign. According to information provided by the ministry, states and union territories have received a total of 1,38,50,13,650 doses through the Central government's free-of-cost channel and the direct state procurement category.

Around 22,05,87,426 crore in balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be delivered to the eligible population, according to an official release. "The Union Government is dedicated to speeding the pace and broadening the breadth of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country," the statement read. "The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain," it added.

The Government of India has been helping the States and Union Territories by supplying them with free COVID vaccines as part of the nationwide vaccination drive. The Union Government will procure and supply (free of charge) 75% of the vaccines manufactured by vaccine producers in the country to States and Union Territories in the new phase of the COVID-19 vaccination effort.

COVID-19 cases in India

In the previous 24 hours, India has witnessed 9,216 new cases of the novel Coronavirus and 391 deaths. According to data issued on Friday by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 8,612 discharges in the last 24 hours, bringing the entire recovery rate to about 98.35%, the highest since March 2020, and total recoveries to 3,40,45,666. The overall number of ongoing COVID-19 cases in India has grown to 99,976, according to official data provided on Friday.

The total number of fatalities in the country presently stands at 4,70,115. In March 2020, the first death from the COVID pandemic was reported in India. As of December 2, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) reported that 64,46,68,082 samples have already been analysed for COVID-19. 11,57,156 of these samples were analysed on Thursday.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: PTI)