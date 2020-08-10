Over 5 Million Domestic Passengers Flown Since Resumption Of Flights: Aviation Minister

On Monday, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that since the resumption of domestic flights, over 5 million domestic passengers were flown to their destination on 56,792 flights. Following the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown, all domestic and international flight operations were suspended in March. Domestic operations were resumed on May 25.

Providing detail about the logistics since the resumption of flights, Puri said,

"More than 5 million domestic passengers have flown to their destinations on 56,792 flights since calibrated domestic operations began on 25 May 2020. 93,062 passengers flew on 911 flights on August 9, 2020, alone."

Meanwhile, the Central government has extended the suspension on scheduled commercial international flight operations to and from India till August 31. This comes after the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday issued new guidelines for the Unlock 3.0 phase commencing from August 1 to 31.

AAI Updates State-wise Quarantine Guidelines

Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Saturday issued the updated state-wise quarantine regulations for domestic passengers. While COVID-19 test has been mandated by several states upon arrival at their respective airports, the thermal screening will be done for all passengers upon arrival by all the states. Moreover, the installation of the Aarogya Setu app continues to be a requirement for domestic passengers.

"To address concerns regarding quarantine norms in different states, latest state-wise quarantine regulations for domestic passengers (as of July 30, 2020) have been issued," AAI tweeted. AAI also said that conditions are changing on an everyday basis, therefore passengers are requested to check the state government's website also for latest updates.

