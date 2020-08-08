'Flights To Nowhere': Taiwan Airlines Offer Sight-seeing Flights For Children Amid COVID

Airlines in Taiwan are now offering ‘sightseeing’ flights to residents, satisfying their itch to travel. In addendum, the new venture also supports the business which has been battered by the coronavirus pandemic since long now. These ‘ Flights to nowhere’ not only aim to satisfy the airline’s customers but also have a mock drill for children.

'Tour of the island'

According to reports, the special programme for children includes ‘ flight attendant lessons’ amongst others. The first batch of the course saw overwhelming participation from over 50 children. All children, decked in proper uniforms, served the passenger in mock cabins. Meanwhile, another group of children took a two-hour-long flights over the island and the soaring mountain range that runs down its spine.

Last month, Songshan Airport in Taiwanese capital Taipei attempted to 'break the monotony’ by offering similar free flights. A total of 60 people got the opportunity to become the first passengers on board the fake flight. All the passengers got their boarding passes, went through immigration, security checks, and boarded an Airbus A330.

Taiwan, in July, also became the first country to resume ship travel with its cruise Explorer Dream to kickstart the tourism industry which was shut down due to the global health crisis. The service which is part of the Dream Cruises brand resumed on July 26. The company that its cruise would operate for two and three-night of “Taiwan Island-hopping” beginning next month. The Explorer Dream would depart from Keelung and will be calling at Penghu, Matzu, and Kinmen islands.

