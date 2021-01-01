Over 860 Academicians Extend Support To Centre's Farm Laws Amid Continued Protests

Amid the unabated farmers' protests against the three farm laws, 866 academicians have expressed support to the laws which "seek to free farm trade from all restriction and enable farmers for all transaction at competitive prices." These academicians include professors and associates, department heads, Deans, Principals and vice-chancellors among others from reputed educational institutions and universities across the country.

"We strongly support the proposed Agricultural reforms bill, 2020 by the Union Government. We strongly believe in the government's assurance to the farmers to protect the farmers' livelihoods, and it will not take the food from their plate. The government is still firmly committed to delivering the principle of minimum government, maximum governance," the statement from the academicians read.

'New laws provide full autonomy to farmers'

The academicians expressed firm belief on the Central government's assurance that MSP would not be impacted by the three laws adding that the laws would "rather free the farm trade from all illicit market restrictions, open the market beyond 'Mandis' and further assists the small and marginal farmers to sell their produce at market/competitive prices."

"The new laws also provide full autonomy for farmers to sell their produce," the statement said.

Impasse over Farm Laws

The three farm ordinances - The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, The Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance & Farm Services Bill, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020) were passed in both houses in the Monsoon session of the Parliament. However, the passage of the ordinances has led the farmers to protest at the borders of Delhi, blocking roads connecting the national capital to other states for over a month.

Despite PM Modi's outreach and repeated assurance on MSP, the agitating farmers have demanded the repealing of the Farm laws and legal guarantee of the MSP. PM Modi, during one of his several virtual interactions with the farmers, also busted the lies being spread over the new agriculture reform laws.

The government and the farm unions had reached some common ground on Wednesday to resolve the protesting farmers' concerns over rising in power tariff and penalties for stubble burning, but the two sides remained deadlocked over the main contentious issues of the repeal of three farm laws and a legal guarantee for MSP. The next round of deliberations between the protesting farmers and the government is slated for January 4.

Amid the continued agitation against the farm laws, several farmers organizations have come out in larger numbers to express their support to the farm laws. Recently, farmers in Meerut organised an outreach program to highlight the benefits of the three farm laws. Moreover, farmers have also held tractor rally in Gautam Budh Nagar. In December, a crowd of 20,000 farmers from Meerut came out in support of the three agrarian laws. Farmers organisations had even met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to express their support to the farm laws with certain amendments in place.

