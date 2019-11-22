Owners Creeping Their Cats Through Cat Filters Is Hilarious

Multiple cats reacting to their owners using the cat face filter have been going viral. Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok that is the source of these funny cat reaction videos. These funny cat videos have garnered millions of views on the application in Gansu, China. It has also been re-uploaded on Instagram and has received over lakhs of views. The innocent reactions of the felines are simply adorable and making viewers laugh.

The kitties are surprised to see their owners in a creepy cat version. The button-eyed felines were confused and gave a second look at their owners. Some of the funny cats were even petrified by the filter. These videos will simply tickle your funny bones.

These cats definitely do not have any clue about what is happening with their owners. A viewer named km_tx90 wrote on the Instagram post that, "So funny how smart these little ones are 😍amazing." While the others called the owners out for messing with the felines. Some viewers simply reacted with laughing emoticons. Funny cat videos can definitely be a stress buster for many.

Some owners trying filters on their cats were rather funny:

