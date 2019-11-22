The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Owners Creeping Their Cats Through Cat Filters Is Hilarious

General News

Owners creeping their cats through cat filters, read on to know about several cat owners trying funny cat filters on their cats

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
cat videos

Multiple cats reacting to their owners using the cat face filter have been going viral. Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok that is the source of these funny cat reaction videos. These funny cat videos have garnered millions of views on the application in Gansu, China. It has also been re-uploaded on Instagram and has received over lakhs of views. The innocent reactions of the felines are simply adorable and making viewers laugh.

Also Read | Houston Cat Turns Internet Sensation After Letting Other Felines Free

The kitties are surprised to see their owners in a creepy cat version. The button-eyed felines were confused and gave a second look at their owners. Some of the funny cats were even petrified by the filter. These videos will simply tickle your funny bones. 

Also Read | Cats Trailer | Fan Reactions To The Second Trailer Of The Upcoming Musical

Here is the video: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dear Cat Channel (@dearrcat) on

Also Read | Cat Found In New Mexico After Going Missing In Oregon

These cats definitely do not have any clue about what is happening with their owners. A viewer named km_tx90 wrote on the Instagram post that, "So funny how smart these little ones are 😍amazing." While the others called the owners out for messing with the felines. Some viewers simply reacted with laughing emoticons. Funny cat videos can definitely be a stress buster for many. 

Here are some more funny cat videos

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dear Cat Channel (@dearrcat) on

Also Read | Saturday Cat GIFs: Here Are A Few Cat GIFs For A Very Cozy #Caturday

Some owners trying filters on their cats were rather funny:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dear Cat Channel (@dearrcat) on

More videos

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dear Cat Channel (@dearrcat) on

Also Read | NFL Black Cat That Invaded Pitch Still Evading Capture Inside Stadium

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG