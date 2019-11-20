Cats Trailer | Fan Reactions To The Second Trailer Of The Upcoming Musical

Cats starring Judi Dench, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Idris Elba, Ian McKellen and several other seasoned actors just got its second trailer. The Tom Hooper directed musical is an adaptation of Andre Lloyd Webber’s musical of the same name. The trailer has received not so positive response from the audience. This is said to be due to CGI and animation. Read to know the audience reactions.

Cats trailer 2 - fan reactions

So the new cats trailer actually scares me more than any horror film I’ve seen in a long time...i mean is it meant to scare you? Is it actually a horror film all along? #CatsTrailer — Mia (@Miaelizabeth28) November 20, 2019

Lots of critics have decided that #CatsMovie looks bad. It looks like nothing I've seen before, which is exactly why I want to see it. — mark cousins (@markcousinsfilm) November 19, 2019

I've seen at a lot of things and I've had a lot of opinions but #CatsTrailer I just can't even. I have no words, I just watch with mouth a gap and my head shaking and a part of my soul dying. — Darrin Gauthier (@DarrinGauthier) November 20, 2019

The gritty Garfield reboot looks lit 🔥#CatsTrailer pic.twitter.com/SMNVTcqx4L — Have You Met Matt? (@mvpompa) November 20, 2019

This is the single worst thing that has ever happened to anyone. Ever.



How did we get here? What did we do to deserve this? Are we in Hell? How do I get out? #CatsMovie pic.twitter.com/k62zjTnYyA — Nick Deal (@nick__deal) November 19, 2019

When I said I wanted to see Idris Elba naked, this is not what I meant.#CatsMovie pic.twitter.com/wFTctosQgz — Joey Moser (@JoeyMoser83) November 19, 2019

i truly can't wait to see taylor in cats. i'm so excited for everything. #CatsMovie #CatsTrailer pic.twitter.com/Sht0Ei7Hus — 𝖈𝖊𝖑𝖎𝖆 (@havanaswift) November 19, 2019

Once again flagging my worries at the amount of dialogue in the #catstrailer as I’m worried that signals...plot... — T. S. Helliot (@ts_helliot) November 19, 2019

I've never been a #Cats person but with names like Tom Hooper and Andy Blankenbuehler in the credits you know it'll be amazing #CatsTrailer — Steph Townsend (@townmediastudi1) November 20, 2019

I DON’T LIKE IT



IT HURTS MY FEELINGS #CatsTrailer https://t.co/Pq72PZifV7 — AjamNova (@AjamNova) November 20, 2019

Trailer

