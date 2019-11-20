The Debate
Cats Trailer | Fan Reactions To The Second Trailer Of The Upcoming Musical

Hollywood News

Cats trailer two recently dropped. It stars Judi Dench, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Idris Elba, Ian McKellen and many other. Read to know fan reactions

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Cats trailer

Cats starring Judi Dench, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Idris Elba, Ian McKellen and several other seasoned actors just got its second trailer. The Tom Hooper directed musical is an adaptation of Andre Lloyd Webber’s musical of the same name. The trailer has received not so positive response from the audience. This is said to be due to CGI and animation. Read to know the audience reactions.

Cats trailer 2 - fan reactions

Trailer

