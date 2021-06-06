Oxygen Express Crosses Milestone Of Delivering 25,000 MT Of LMO Amid COVID-19 Crisis

As India continues to reel under the unprecedented second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, several home-based institutions are coming forward like a ray of hope to bring an end to the crisis. Indian Railways is one such department that has ensured timely delivery of COVID essential, liquid oxygen and now the efforts have crossed milestone of delivering 25,000 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) to the nation. The Government of India had started 'Oxygen Express' when critical coronavirus patients were in dire need of medical equipment but hospitals were facing an acute shortage.

So far, Indian Railways have not left any stone unturned in its fight against the pandemic. According to the Government tally:

25,000 MT of LMO has been delivered in more than 1,503 tankers.

368 Oxygen Expresses have completed their trips so far.

Currently, 7 loaded Oxygen Expresses are on run with more than 482 MT of LMO in 30 tankers.

Liquid Medical Oxygen allocation to states

On Saturday, Assam received its fifth Oxygen Express with 80 MT LMO in 4 tankers from Jharkhand. Karnataka received over 3,000 MT LMO through Oxygen Expresses. The 'Oxygen Express' service had started on April 24th with Maharashtra that had received a load of 126 MT.

Other 15 states where Oxygen Express has stood in solidarity with essential supply includes: Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Telangana, Punjab, Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Assam.

State-wise total allocation

Oxygen Express have moved across the country and reached out to every state in dire need of oxygen supply. Here's a data of total delivery of MTs to different states.

Maharashtra has received 614 MT of Oxygen

Uttar Pradesh- 3,797 MT

Madhya Pradesh- 656 MT

Delhi- 5,790 MT

Haryana- 2,212 MT

Rajasthan- 98 MT

Karnataka- 3,097 MT

Uttarakhand- 320 MT

Tamil Nadu- 2,787 MT

Andhra Pradesh- 2602 MT

Punjab- 225 MT

Kerala- 513 MT

Telangana- 2,474 MT

Jharkhand- 38 MT

Assam- 400 MT

39 cities/towns received LMO through 'Oxygen Express'

Cities/Towns that have been assisted with Oxygen Express service include Lucknow, Varanasi, others in Uttar Pradesh, Sagar, Jabalpur, Katni & Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, Nagpur, Nashik, Pune, Mumbai & Solapur in Maharashtra, Hyderabad in Telangana, Faridabad & Gurugram in Haryana, Tuglakabad, Delhi Cantt & Okhla in Delhi, Kota & Kanakpara in Rajasthan, Bengaluru in Karnataka, Dehradun in Uttarakhand, Nellore, Guntur, Tadipatri & Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, Ernakulam in Kerala, Tiruvallur, Chennai, Tuticorin, Coimbatore & Madurai in Tamil Nadu, Bhatinda & Phillaur in Punjab, Kamrup in Assam and Ranchi in Jharkhand.

Indian Railways have created a new benchmark with their steady response in the time of need. To ensure that oxygen relief reaches people in the shortest time possible, the railways mapped different routes with Oxygen supply locations. While oxygen express maintains its outreach, the speed of other Freight Operations is not hampered in any way.