Oxygen Express, Piloted By All-female Crew, Reaches Bengaluru With 120 MT Of Liquid Oxygen

As the country continues to reel under the unprecedented second wave of the pandemic, the 7th Oxygen Express to Karnataka, which was piloted by an all-female crew, arrives at Bengaluru's Whitefield with 120 metric tonnes (MT) of oxygen from Jharkhand. Earlier during the day, Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal took to his official Twitter handle and said that this Oxygen Express will ensure a continuous supply of medical oxygen for the COVID-19 patients in the state.

Oxygen Express piloted by all-female crew reaches Bengaluru

The 7th #OxygenExpress to Karnataka has arrived in Bengaluru from Tatanagar.



This Oxygen Express train piloted by an all female crew will ensure continued supply of Oxygen for COVID-19 patients in the State. pic.twitter.com/UFWgKwVyuZ — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 22, 2021

Earlier on Friday, the Railways said that in a biggest single day load, more than 1,018 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) was delivered to various states in the country via 13 Oxygen Expresses. The Oxygen Expresses had been delivering nearly 800 MT of LMO to the nation each day for the last few days. In its statement on Friday, Railways said that 208 Oxygen Expresses have completed their journey, delivering more than 13,319 MT of LMO in over 814 tankers to various states across the country so far. Oxygen relief by Oxygen Expresses has reached out to 13 states, namely Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Telangana, Punjab, Kerala, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh.

COVID-19 situation in Karnataka

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Karnataka so far has recorded over 23,67,742 positive cases, out of which 18,29,276 have successfully recovered and 24,207 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 32,218 new cases, 52,581 fresh cases, 353 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the state is 5,14,259. So far, the total number of people, who have been vaccinated in Karnataka is 1,19,98,249.

