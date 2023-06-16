Paan Shop Owner Slapped With Case Over 'derogatory' Post On Congress Schemes In Karnataka

A case has been registered against a man from Gajendragad town in Gadag district for allegedly defaming the electoral guarantees of the Congress government in Karnataka. The complainant alleged that the accused shared certain posts on social networking site Facebook that hurt the sentiments of one community and incited hate in the society.

On June 11, Yamanappa Mageri, a resident of Gajendragad town and a paan shop owner shared a post on his Facebook account, Muthu Mageri, about the 'Shakti' scheme implemented by the Congress government in the state for women. "The purpose of the guarantee is to put condition after condition and eventually deliver the scheme to only their relatives," he claimed in the post, hitting out at the Chief Minister, and accusing him of favouring one community.

Arjun Hanumanthappa Rathod lodged a complaint, alleging that he had not only posted derogatory posts against the Chief Ministers of state, but also incited the sentiments of people of one community. Gajendragad police have registered a case under IPC sections 295A, and 505(1)(b).

"Gajendragad is a peaceful town and such posts would only disturb the communal peace and harmony in the region," the complaint told Republic. He added that members of both the community have been living harmoniously for ages and their brotherhood should not be destroyed, therefore he has filed the case.

The police have ensured that an investigation is underway and that action will be taken in accordance with the law against accused.

'Shakti' scheme comes under flak

The Congress guarantees have come under a lot of criticism mainly due to the delay in their implementation and the financial burden on the state. The free ride in non-luxury state-run buses for women across Karnataka under the 'Shakti' scheme on Monday cost the state exchequer Rs 8.84 crore, according to the transport department.

The scheme aims to provide free travel service to women across the state in all non-AC government buses but according to the guidelines published, it is mandatory for women to have a 'Shakti Smart Card' if they want to travel free of charge in transport buses.