Padma Awards: Arun Jaitley's Children Celebrate Father's 'legacy'; Thank PM Modi

Former finance minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Arun Jaitley’s children Sonali Jaitley and Rohan Jaitley celebrated their father as he was awarded Padma Vibhushan on Monday, 8 November. Taking to Twitter, Sonali posted images of her mother Sangeeta Jaitley receiving the award on behalf of her late husband, and wrote, 'My father was just awarded the Padma Vibhushan!' She also noted that if anybody knew the BJP stalwart, they will know he “worked for the nation and not recognition.”

Arun Jaitley’s daughter also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the “beloved” friend of her father, for acknowledging his work. Arun Jaitley was one of the 119 prominent recipients of the Padma Vibhshan awards that took place on Monday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. His son, Rohan Jaitley also celebrated his father’s achievements on social media and said that even though the BJP leader is 'no longer amongst us, but his work and vision will always remain a part of our lives & the lives of millions of Indians.'

Rohan also thanked PM Modi for honouring his father’s legacy and contribution to the country. Even former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj was awarded the Padma Vibhshan posthumously along with the former finance minister and their respective family members received the honour on their behalf. Swaraj’s daughter, Bansuri accepted the award from President Ram Nath Kovind. Other significant personalities conferred with one of the greatest national honours include actor Kangana Ranaut, singer Adnan Sami and badminton player PV Sindhu.

My father @arunjaitley was just awarded the #PadmaVibhushan!



If you knew Dad, you'll know he worked for the nation & not recognition. But I know that today, he'd be humbled & happy to see his beloved friend Shri @narendramodi ji acknowledge his life's work...



Congrats, Dad!❤️ pic.twitter.com/SSN1RGGt1o — Sonali Jaitley Bakhshi (@sonalijaitley) November 8, 2021

My father Shri Arun Jaitley may no longer be amongst us, but his work and vision will always remain a part of our lives & the lives of millions of Indians. I thank PM Shri @narendramodi ji for honouring his legacy & contribution, by conferring upon him the Padma Vibhushan. pic.twitter.com/7jEp8k3QJb — Rohan Jaitley (@rohanjaitley) November 8, 2021

Sushma Swaraj 'was devoted to public service'

Hailing her mother's contribution to the country, Bansuri not only posted images from Monday's ceremony also wrote, 'Mother was devoted to public service and public welfare throughout her life. Today Your Excellency President #RamNathKovind ji did his penance #PadmaVibhushan awarded. Honourable President Ram Nath Kovind sir, Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi sir, Respected Amit Shah, and the people of India, I am extremely grateful for you.'

(IMAGE: @sonalijaitley/Twitter/ PTI)