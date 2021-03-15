Padma Bhushan Awardee Laxman Pai Passes Away At 95; Goa CM Condoles Death

Renowned Goan artist and Padma Bhushan awardee, Laxman Pai died at the age of 95 on March 14, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant informed. Pai was former principal of the Goa College of Art and he was the recipient of several awards including India’s highest civilian honour Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri, Nehru Award and Lalit Kala Akademi Award. He was born on January 21, 1926, in Margao, Goa and he painted various paintings based on different ragas and Indian classical music.

While taking to Twitter, Goa CM condoled his death and said that the city has “lost a gem”. Sawant said that he is “deeply saddened” by the passing away of Pai. He also added he will always remember Pai’s contribution in the field of art.

Who is Laxman Pai?

Pai was largely inspired by Goan subjects and the concept of Indian miniatures. Apart from art, he was also actively involved in the Goa liberation movement for which he was arrested thrice by the Portuguese colonials. He was even beaten by the Portuguese police after being arrested, following which his parents sent him to Mumbai where he studied at the Sir J. J. School of Art.

Pai was awarded the Mayo Medal in 1947. His solo exhibitions have been held in London, Munich, Hanover, Stuttgart, New York City, Bremen, San Francisco, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Goa and Sao Paulo. Moreover, he was instrumental in creating the new college campus in the Altinho area of Panaji. In his works, he is known for giving a visual interpretation of the moods of music as determined by the vibrations of the notes.

