Padma Vibhushan awardee scientist Roddam Narasimha passes away at 87

Eminent aerospace scientist and Padma Vibhushan awardee Roddam Narasimha passed away at a private hospital on December 14, doctors told news agency PTI. The 87-year-old scientist was admitted to the hospital on December 8 after he suffered a brain hemorrhage. nThe scientist who had worked in the prestigious Indian Institute of Science (IISc), breathed his last at 8.30 pm, neurologist Dr. Sunil V Furtado told PTI.

Roddam Narasimha's demise

“When he was brought to our hospital, he was in a very critical stage. There was bleeding inside his brain,” Dr. Furtado, neurosurgeon and senior consultant at the Ramaiah Memorial Hospital in the city told PTI. Narasimha made a mark in the field of aerospace engineering and as a fluid dynamicist. He taught aerospace engineering at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) from 1962 to 1999. He also served as the director of the National Aerospace Laboratories from 1984 to 1993. He was the chairperson of the Engineering Mechanics unit at the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) in Bengaluru from 2000 to 2014. He also served as the director of the National Aerospace Laboratories from 1984 to 1993.

Read: Narasimha An Outstanding Scientist, Personified Best Of India's Tradition Of Knowledge And Enquiry: PM Modi

Read: US Scientist Receives Award For Medicine Research

According to his family friends, Narasimha was in the league of the Missile Man of India and former president Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam. Hailing and appreciating his contribution towards the country with his work, the central government bestowed on him Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award of India, in 2013. Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam and Prof Narasimha had together authored a book --” Developments In Fluid Mechanics and Space Technology”. His family members said the last rites of the great scientist will be performed on December 15.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his condolences for the late scientist on social media. In his post, the PM hailed the professor as an outstanding scientist, passionate about leveraging the power of science and innovation for India’s progress. “Shri Roddam Narasimha personified the best of India’s tradition of knowledge and inquiry. He was an outstanding scientist, passionate about leveraging the power of science and innovation for India’s progress. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti,” PM tweeted.

Shri Roddam Narasimha personified the best of India’s tradition of knowledge and enquiry. He was an outstanding scientist, passionate about leveraging the power of science and innovation for India’s progress. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 15, 2020

Read: Iran Says Top Nuclear Scientist Was Killed By Satellite-controlled AI-targeted Machine Gun

Read: US: Texas Scientist's Work Helped COVID-19 Vaccine

(Image credit: Jagadish Shettar/ Instagram)

(With inputs from PTI)