Pakistan Must Take Action Against Terrorists Operating From Its Soil: EU Envoy Ugo Astuto

European Union ambassador to India, Ugo Astuto on Tuesday said that Pakistan must take action against terrorists operating from its soil. "Pakistan must take action against militants and terrorists operating from its soil," Astuto said in a press conference. India has repeatedly asked Pakistan to take action against terrorists. This hasn't happened but on the other hand, the architects of the 26/11 Mumbai attack like Hafiz Saeed, Maulana Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi and Sufyan Zafar continue to get Pakistan military's patronage, the envoy said.

Bilateral relations between the two Asian neighbors became worse after the government abrogated Article 370 in August which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. Talking about Kashmir, the envoy suggested that India and Pakistan should resolve the issue through dialogue.

"Our position on Kashmir hasn't changed since August. We have stressed a dialogue between India and Pakistan through diplomatic channels; means of communication should be restored in Kashmir. Our position has been consistent," he added. Expressing his views on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, Agusto said, "Principle of equality enshrined in Indian Constitution; hope it will be upheld."

CAB passed in Lok Sabha

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed minutes after midnight on Tuesday by the Lok Sabha, where the government and its allies have an overwhelming majority. The CAB seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan hailing from minority communities in those countries. Through this bill, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014.

Imran Khan condemned CAB

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again attempted to interfere in the internal matter of India, this time over the Citizenship Amendment Bill. Seemingly blind to the violation of human rights by the Pakistani army in various parts of his country and ignoring the minorities in his own countries, Imran Khan on Tuesday has "strongly condemned" the Bill and alleged that the Bill is part of the "RSS Hindu Rashtra design of expansionism propagated by the fascist Modi Govt."

