Pak-sponsored LeT Behind The Attack On 3 Migrant Labourers In Shopian

Two “local terrorists” of the banned and Pakistan-sponsored terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) are believed to be behind the attack on three non-local labourers in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Thursday, said police officials. Additional Director General of Police (DGP), Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar has directed personnel to apprehend those responsible for the attack as soon as possible. Multiple teams of Shopian police are working to nab the attackers who are believed to be locals.

“After the attack, many over-the-ground workers (OGWs) were picked up for questioning through which Shopian police got leads about the attackers," said a Police official working on this case. "Clear directions have come from Kashmir Police Chief to nab or neutralise the attackers at the earliest," he said.

Terrorist attack on migrant labourers

Terrorists on Thursday (July 13) shot at and injured three migrant laborers in Gagran village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district. “Terrorists fired upon three outside labourers in Shopian. Injured persons Anmol Kumar, Pintu Kumar Thakur, and Heralal Yadav, all residents of Distt Supaul, Bihar, were admitted to the hospital,” Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter. Two masked terrorists barged into the rented residence of these migrant laborers around 8.45 pm and fired upon them with a pistol. J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha strongly condemned the terror attack in which three people were injured.

On Friday, protests were held in the Shopian calling for an end to the 'bloodshed'. Slogans were raised against the terror outfit The Resistance Front (TRF, offshoot of LeT) that had claimed responsibility for the attack.

Protests ensue, LG Sinha assures help

The locals present during the protest voiced serious concern about the game plan of the terrorists and their masters across the border in selectively targeting the peace-loving civilians and urged police to take strict action against the terror outfit responsible for the attack. The protestors demanded an immediate end to such acts. The Lt Governor said that such barbaric acts targeting labourers highlight the desperation and cowardice of terrorists and their sympathizers. LG Sinha directed the district administration to ensure all possible assistance to those injured and their family members. He said that no efforts will be spared to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Chairman of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), Ghulam Nabi Azad, while condemning the incident said, “The enemies of peace are trying everything to hurt the peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir with their nefarious designs by carrying out such attacks on the migrant workers. I pray for the early recovery of the injured.” Omar Abdullah, the National Conference vice-president, condemned the attack and wished the injured a speedy recovery. “Very unfortunate. I unreservedly condemn this attack and send my best wishes to the injured. I hope they make a complete and speedy recovery,” Abdullah said in a tweet.

BJP leader Kavinder Gupta said that the attack by terrorists on the three non-locals in the Shopian district was orchestrated to unleash terror in the Valley. He added that the attack was a desperate attempt by terrorists to revive terrorism in the Union Territory. In May, another labourer named Deepu Kumar was gunned down by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district. Kumar, who worked at a circus in the Janglat Mandi area in Anantnag, was shot dead by Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists when he had gone to the market to buy milk in the evening.