Pak Terror Conspiracy Case: NIA Raids Multiple Locations In South Kashmir

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids at multiple locations in South Kashmir in connection with an umbrella terror conspiracy case registered by the NIA Jammu Police Station in 2022. The raids are focused on Pakistan's plot to destabilise India, and the CRPF and Jammu Kashmir Police are assisting the NIA in cracking down on terror in Kashmir.

Seizure of digital devices and thorough document scanning

Sources within the agency have informed Republic World that the raids started in a well-coordinated manner early this morning at all locations. Digital devices and documents are being thoroughly scanned. The NIA has conducted raids at over 100 locations in the Kashmir valley and the Jammu region, seizing multiple digital devices used for communication with handlers based in Pakistan.

Apprehension of operative Mohammed Ubaid Malik

On May 21, the NIA apprehended Mohammed Ubaid Malik, an operative of Jaish-e-Mohammed, in Kupwara. Malik was arrested for sharing confidential information about the movements of security forces in the region with terror commanders based in Pakistan.

Plot orchestrated by terrorist organizations

The NIA Jammu Police Station registered case RC05/2022, which is linked to a plot orchestrated by terrorist organizations in collaboration with their leaders based in Pakistan. This conspiracy involved the gathering and dissemination of large quantities of narcotics, cash, weapons, and dangerous devices, including sticky bombs and magnetic bombs. Drones were used to facilitate these activities across the International Border.

There are reports indicating that terrorist groups in Pakistan are actively planning conspiracies using encrypted social media platforms. They are also engaging in acts of terrorism and waging war against the Government of India.

Affiliations and associations with established terror groups

The investigation has revealed Pakistan's strategic maneuver of creating new terrorist organizations to avoid international scrutiny and presenting terrorism with a local façade. Pakistan-based terrorist groups have established entities such as The Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu & Kashmir (UL J&K), Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu & Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers, PAFF, and others. These organisations maintain affiliations with terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), Al-Badr, Al-Qaeda, and others.

NIA's extensive efforts in counterterrorism

Over the past few years, the NIA Jammu Police Station has filed approximately 60 cases pertaining to terrorist activities involving groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), PAFF, TRF, and other terrorist organisations, along with their sympathisers.