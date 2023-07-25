Pak Using ‘Punjab Model Of Destruction’ In J&K, Lure Youth Towards Drugs: Top Cop

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said that Pakistan's 'Punjab model of destruction' is luring the younger generation of Jammu and Kashmir towards drugs as “terrorism is on its deathbed”. Giving a clear picture about the terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, the J&K DGP said, “Terrorism is dying in the valley as no civilian casualties, no stone pelting is reported nowadays. In fact, stones are being used for construction purposes now and not to hurt anyone. The change is visible.”

“Terrorism ended in Punjab, but youngsters are often lured towards drugs. The same model of destruction is now being followed in J&K. Pakistan is following the ‘Punjab model’ in Jammu and Kashmir,” Singh said, adding, “Since terrorism has almost ended in the territory, efforts are still being made to hook youth towards drugs.”

Informing about the J&K Police’s zero tolerance policy towards drugs, Singh informed, “In 2022, the J&K Police destroyed 8000 kgs of drugs and registered 2000 cases. Around 3000 people were arrested and many of them held under NDPS Act.”

DGP Singh revealed that conspiracies are being hatched against the J&K youth from across the border as consignments of drugs continue to infiltrate into the Indian side. Pertinently, the joint forces of police and army also busted many narco-related terror modules and arrested around three dozen persons with huge catches of arms, ammunition, money and drugs.

In December 2022, 17 people were arrested by J&K Police alone after busting a Pakistan-based narcotics module. Investigation in the case revealed that 5 kgs of drugs were smuggled from Pakistan in three months.

In order to cut the drug menace, the local administration launched the Nasha Mukth Bharat Abhigyan - an initiative started by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowered across India to terminate the addiction problems among the youths of the country. Meanwhile, the security agencies have also appealed to the youngsters to come forward and help in the campaigns to prevent Pakistan’s attempt from ruining the future of young population of India.