Now, Rattled Pakistan Cries Foul Over India's Opening Siachen Glacier For Tourism

The Imran Khan-led Pakistan government on Thursday opposed India’s move to open the Siachen glacier for tourism. Addressing his weekly briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad, Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal claimed that Siachen was a “disputed” territory. Moreover, he alleged that India had forcefully occupied the region. However, he clarified that the Indian government had not formally conveyed its decision on Siachen to Pakistan.

The Pakistan Foreign Affairs spokesperson claimed, "India forcibly occupied Siachen Glacier and it is a disputed area. How can India open it for tourism?"

'The entire area has been opened for tourism purposes'

Speaking at the inauguration of the Colonel Chewang Rinchen Bridge at the Shyok river in Ladakh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had announced that the Siachen glacier, known for its difficult terrain would be open for tourism purpose. He mentioned that people would be able to visit the area from the Siachen base camp until the Kumar post. Noting the tourism potential of the Union Territory of Ladakh, Singh observed that better connectivity would help increase the number of tourists. While the Army organizes an annual expedition on the same route, the tourists would now be able to travel independently. Reportedly, the tourists will be given a permit to travel to these areas. While the base camp is situated at a height of 11,000 feet, the destination is at a height of more than 15,000 feet.

Rajnath Singh said, "From Siachen Base Camp to Kumar Post, the entire area has been opened for tourism purposes.”

