Pakistan Denying Hindus Food Amid Coronavirus Outbreak? Sirsa Slams 'human Rights' Abuse

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa condemned the denial of food to Hindus in Pakistan amid the Coronavirus outbreak. Making an appeal to Pakistan PM Imran Khan to look after Hindus and Sikhs, he further stated that minorities in Pakistan would die of hunger.

He said, "Shocking news: Amid Covid-19 outbreak, Hindus of Karachi are denied food supplies." "This is against the basic Human Rights principle, minorities would die of hunger in Pakistan. PM Imran Khan is requested to ensure the well-being of Hindus and Sikhs during the crisis of Coronavirus," Sirsa added.

Minorities refused food in Pak

In a shocking development, sources have reported on Sunday that Karachi-based NGO Saylani Welfare Trust, has allegedly refused to offer food packets to Christians and Hindus amid the Coronavirus lockdown imposed in parts of Pakistan. Sources state that while several NGOs have been entrusted to distribute food to stranded daily wage workers in parts of Pakistan, the Saylani Welfare trust had allegedly refused to give food to minority workers.

They were then allegedly provided food by Edhi people. Pakistan currently has reported 1593 cases with 16 deaths. On March 21, Saylani Welfare Trust chairman Maulana Bashir Farooqi had announced that they would provide ration to 1.2 million poor persons in Pakistan, as per reports. Farooqi added that the Trust is arranging the 'Dastarkhan' on a daily basis which would reportedly function as roti banks to provide take away food packets to poor families. Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, who reportedly reviewed the distribution process on Thursday, lauded the initiatives of the Saylani Welfare Trust to aid the needy.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Prime Minister's Adviser on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza claimed that the situation was under control as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country was still limited to 1,526 with 121 testing positive in past 24 hours. He said that 1,106 suspected cases were added during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of such cases to 13,324. Mirza said that 857 out of 1,526 COVID-19 patients were the pilgrims who came from virus-hit Iran, while 191 patients came back from other countries and the rest were local transmissions.

