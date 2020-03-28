Pakistan PM Imran Khan Tests Positive For Coronavirus?

Speculations of Pakistan PM Imran Khan testing positive for the Coronavirus began brimming on social media, after reports of British PM Boris Johnson contracting COVID-19 emerged. On Thursday evening, a London-based news media organisation broke a story claiming that the Pakistani Prime Minister has been infected by the novel virus.

Subsequently, PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan clearing the air, denied the claim, further asked the news network to correct the report. The Pakistani politician said, "News regarding PM Imran Khan tested positive for COVID-19 is NOT true. Please refrain from spreading fake news."

In the thick of a global outbreak, Pakistan confirmed 1363 positive Coronavirus cases on Saturday morning with--440 cases in Sindh province, 27 in Islamabad, 180 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 490 in Punjab, 133 in Balochistan and 93 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Out of which, 11 have died while 23 have recovered. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on March 22 ruled out complete lockdown in the country, saying it will create chaos and urged people to self-quarantine to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

World Leaders test positive

With the health crisis taking over the world, the Coronavirus has also managed to rattle the highest ranks of world leaders, the recent being British PM Boris Johnson who was tested positive on Friday. Along with him, British Health Minister Matt Hancock also confirmed contracting the virus .

In Australia, the country's Home Minister Peter Dutton was admitted upon his return from Washington after he tested positive for the disease. Press secretary of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tested positive for the virus along with Brazil's national security advisor Augusto Heleno. Jair Bolsonaro, however, tested negative for COVID-19.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie tested positive for the virus. Following the news update, the Canadian leader put himself under a 14-day period of self-isolation. French Minister of Culture Franck Riester tested positive early in March. In Iran, which has been one of the most hardest-hit countries, Iranian deputy health minister Iraj Hirirchi, Iranian vice president Eshaq Jahangiri tested positive along with senior advisors to Supreme Leader of the country Ali Khamenei and other politicians.

