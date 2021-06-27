Pakistan Drone Attack LIVE Updates: Jammu Blast CCTV Footage Accessed; NIA Continues Probe

Quick links:
Image- ANI
After NIA reported that the IED-fitted drone came from across the International border, IG BSF N S Jamwal and DIG BSF SPS Sandhu have reached the blast site to take stock of the situation.
#BREAKING on #PakDroneAttack | CCTV footage of the moment of the Jammu blast accessed.
As per top NIA sources, the probe so far suggests that the drone came from across the border.
NIA SSP, who was taking stock of the situation, has now left the Indian Air Force Station and is now headed to the NIA headquarters in Jammu, where he is expected to brief the top brass in a few minutes.
Post drone attack at Jammu Air Force Station, senior officers of the Border Security Force are reviewing the security situation along the International Border. As per sources, the International Border in Jammu region has been put on high alert.
IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar held an urgent meeting with officers of BCAS, NSG, Airforce, CRPF, BSF, CISF, Director Airport, DIG Central Kashmir Range, and SSP Budgam. During the meeting, the security of the Airport, its funnel area, and possibly of drone attack and countermeasures were reviewed.
Use of drone with payload in both the blasts at Jammu airfield suspected to drop explosive material. Another IED weighing 5-6 kgs was recovered by Jammu police. This IED was received by LeT outfit operative & was to be planted at some crowded place: J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh to ANI
Senior IAF officials told ANI that IAF chief, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, who is currently in Bangladesh on an official visit, is constantly monitoring the situation. Necessary instructions passed for probe into the matter. Meanwhile, Western Air Commander Air Marshal VR Chaudhari is at Jammu Air Force Station.
An FIR has been registered under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act after two low-intensity explosions were reported earlier today at Jammu Air Force Station. Investigation underway, the Jammu & Kashmir Police said.
A team of the National Security Guard has arrived in Jammu to investigate the airbase drone attacks.
DIG CRPF arrives at Air Force Station, Jammu
Two low-intensity explosions were reported early morning today in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station
As per the exclusive details of the investigation, accessed by Republic TV, the NIA team is expected to probe the nature of the explosives used in the blasts. The NIA team will work in coordination with the Jammu and Kashmir Police and Indian Airforce (IAF) to probe the drone attacks.
#PakDroneAttack | Twin blasts rock Jammu airbase, senior NIA officials rush to the spot.
Pakistans’s Jammu drone attack this morning is not standalone. Have a look at the series of drone attack attempts by Pakistan in the past.
Following the twin blasts that occurred in the premises of the technical area of the Jammu airport, Colonel Shailendra Singh spoke to Republic TV about the nature of the blast and why Pakistan was the primary suspect. Speaking on Pakistan's involvement in the twin blast, Singh said, "My dear Pakistan, if you are going to do this then you are in for very big trouble. You will see the kind of actions that will come from India in reply to this drone attack, which will be very expensive to the terrorists and Pakistan".
A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrives at Air Force Station, Jammu
IAF stations in Pathankot, Punjab and Awantipur, Srinagar have been put on high alert following the explosions at the J&K airbase.
As per the latest sources, a chopper hangar was spotted 10 meters from the site of the blasts. Sources suspect that this could be a possible target of the attacks. The forces managed to successfully intercept and thwart the second attack minimizing the damage.
A high-level investigation team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) will reach Jammu shortly. Two IAF personnel have suffered minor injuries in the drone explosions near the Jammu Airbase. The National Security Guard (NSG)'s national bomb data center is also on the way to the site which is completely sanitized after the explosion. The sound of the high-intensity blast was heard till 2 kilometers. Two persons have been arrested so far.
Western Air Commander Air Marshal VR Chaudhary will visit the Jammu airbase to review the ground situation. He would be briefed by the Indian Air Force officials on the incident, as per sources. Air Marshal Vikram Singh is also on his way to Jammu.
Two low intensity explosions were reported early Sunday morning in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station. One caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area.
There was no damage to any equipment. Investigation is in progress along with civil agencies.
As per the latest information, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has spoken to Vice Air Chief Air Marshal HS Arora regarding the blasts at Air Force Station in Jammu. The forensic team is on the spot.
#PakDroneAttack | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks to Vice Air Chief Air Marshal HS Arora regarding the blasts at Air Force Station in Jammu.
On June 27, multiple blasts occurred in the premises of the technical area of the Jammu airbase, which were later confirmed to be drone attacks. Two blasts were heard within a gap of 5 minutes, the first blast sound is captured in the CCTV at 1.37 am while the second at 1.43 am. A team of Jammu and Kashmir police along with other security agencies and forensic experts rushed to the incident spot to further investigate the cause of the blast. Two Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel have suffered minor injuries in the drone explosions.
As per the latest sources, a high-level investigation team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) has been dispatched to Jammu. The possible target of the drones was the aircraft parked in the dispersal area. The area has been sealed. The blasts come days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting with J&K's political parties and the Gupkar alliance, the first since the abrogation of Article 370 and the detention of the leaders.