Pakistan Drone Attack LIVE Updates: Jammu Blast CCTV Footage Accessed; NIA Continues Probe

Following the twin blasts that occurred in the premises of the technical area of the Jammu airport, Colonel Shailendra Singh spoke to Republic TV about the nature of the blast and why Pakistan was the primary suspect. Speaking on Pakistan's involvement in the twin blast, Singh said, "My dear Pakistan, if you are going to do this then you are in for very big trouble. You will see the kind of actions that will come from India in reply to this drone attack, which will be very expensive to the terrorists and Pakistan".

