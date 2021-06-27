Last Updated:

Pakistan Drone Attack LIVE Updates: Jammu Blast CCTV Footage Accessed; NIA Continues Probe

Two high-intensity blasts took place inside the technical area of the Air Force Station in Jammu within a 5-minute gap. A terrorist carrying 5kg IED has been arrested near the blast area.

Written By
Ananya Varma
J&K blast

Image- ANI

18:37 IST, June 27th 2021
BSF officials reach Jammu blast site

After NIA reported that the IED-fitted drone came from across the International border,  IG BSF N S Jamwal and DIG BSF SPS Sandhu have reached the blast site to take stock of the situation. 

17:39 IST, June 27th 2021
CCTV footage of Jammu blast out

 

17:20 IST, June 27th 2021
NIA sources claim that the drone came from across the border

As per top NIA sources, the probe so far suggests that the drone came from across the border. 

16:15 IST, June 27th 2021
NIA SSP to hold a briefing at NIA headquarters

NIA SSP, who was taking stock of the situation, has now left the Indian Air Force Station and is now headed to the NIA headquarters in Jammu, where he is expected to brief the top brass in a few minutes. 

15:49 IST, June 27th 2021
BSF reviewing the security situation, high alert sounded along the International Border in Jammu

Post drone attack at Jammu Air Force Station, senior officers of the Border Security Force are reviewing the security situation along the International Border. As per sources, the International Border in Jammu region has been put on high alert. 

15:03 IST, June 27th 2021
IGP Kashmir holds urgent meeting with top officials, reviews security of airbase & installations

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar held an urgent meeting with officers of BCAS, NSG, Airforce, CRPF, BSF, CISF, Director Airport, DIG Central Kashmir Range, and SSP Budgam. During the meeting, the security of the Airport, its funnel area, and possibly of drone attack and countermeasures were reviewed. 

14:35 IST, June 27th 2021
J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh issues statement on twin blasts in Jammu

 

13:56 IST, June 27th 2021
IAF chief, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria monitoring situation

Senior IAF officials told ANI that IAF chief, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, who is currently in Bangladesh on an official visit, is constantly monitoring the situation. Necessary instructions passed for probe into the matter. Meanwhile, Western Air Commander Air Marshal VR Chaudhari is at Jammu Air Force Station.

13:56 IST, June 27th 2021
J&K Police registers FIR under UAPA

An FIR has been registered under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act after two low-intensity explosions were reported earlier today at Jammu Air Force Station. Investigation underway, the Jammu & Kashmir Police said.

13:35 IST, June 27th 2021
NSG team arrives in Jammu

A team of the National Security Guard has arrived in Jammu to investigate the airbase drone attacks. 

 

13:13 IST, June 27th 2021
DIG CRPF arrives at Jammu Air Force Station to assess situation

 

12:13 IST, June 27th 2021
NIA begins investigations, exclusive details accessed

As per the exclusive details of the investigation, accessed by Republic TV, the NIA team is expected to probe the nature of the explosives used in the blasts. The NIA team will work in coordination with the Jammu and Kashmir Police and Indian Airforce (IAF) to probe the drone attacks.

 

12:05 IST, June 27th 2021
Pakistan's previous attempts of drone attacks on Indian soil

Pakistans’s Jammu drone attack this morning is not standalone. Have a look at the series of drone attack attempts by Pakistan in the past. 

  • Kathua on 20 June 2020
  • Samba on 09 September 2020
  • Poonch on 12 September 2020 
  • Rajouri on 19 September 2020
  • Akhnoor on IB 22 September, 2020
  • Arnia IB on 17 November 2020 
  • Ramban on 18 January 2021 
  • Ramgarh Samba on 14 February 2021
11:51 IST, June 27th 2021
Defence Experts Slam Attempt To Jeopardise Political Process In J&K

Following the twin blasts that occurred in the premises of the technical area of the Jammu airport, Colonel Shailendra Singh spoke to Republic TV about the nature of the blast and why Pakistan was the primary suspect. Speaking on Pakistan's involvement in the twin blast, Singh said, "My dear Pakistan, if you are going to do this then you are in for very big trouble. You will see the kind of actions that will come from India in reply to this drone attack, which will be very expensive to the terrorists and Pakistan". 

Read full story here

11:25 IST, June 27th 2021
NIA team arrives at Air Force Station, Jammu

 

11:00 IST, June 27th 2021
IAF stations in Pathankot, Punjab and Awantipur, Srinagar put on high alert

IAF stations in Pathankot, Punjab and Awantipur, Srinagar have been put on high alert following the explosions at the J&K airbase. 

10:45 IST, June 27th 2021
Chopper hangar possible target of blasts at Jammu airbase? 

As per the latest sources, a chopper hangar was spotted 10 meters from the site of the blasts. Sources suspect that this could be a possible target of the attacks. The forces managed to successfully intercept and thwart the second attack minimizing the damage. 

10:41 IST, June 27th 2021
Two arrested after blasts; National Security Guard to reach spot

A high-level investigation team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) will reach Jammu shortly. Two IAF personnel have suffered minor injuries in the drone explosions near the Jammu Airbase. The National Security Guard (NSG)'s national bomb data center is also on the way to the site which is completely sanitized after the explosion. The sound of the high-intensity blast was heard till 2 kilometers. Two persons have been arrested so far.

10:41 IST, June 27th 2021
Western Air Commander to visit Jammu airbase

Western Air Commander Air Marshal VR Chaudhary will visit the Jammu airbase to review the ground situation. He would be briefed by the Indian Air Force officials on the incident, as per sources. Air Marshal Vikram Singh is also on his way to Jammu.

10:33 IST, June 27th 2021
IAF releases statement on blasts

 

10:27 IST, June 27th 2021
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh takes cognizance of situation

As per the latest information, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has spoken to Vice Air Chief Air Marshal HS Arora regarding the blasts at Air Force Station in Jammu. The forensic team is on the spot. 

 

10:27 IST, June 27th 2021
Twin explosions heard near the Jammu air base

On June 27, multiple blasts occurred in the premises of the technical area of the Jammu airbase, which were later confirmed to be drone attacks. Two blasts were heard within a gap of 5 minutes, the first blast sound is captured in the CCTV at 1.37 am while the second at 1.43 am. A team of Jammu and Kashmir police along with other security agencies and forensic experts rushed to the incident spot to further investigate the cause of the blast. Two Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel have suffered minor injuries in the drone explosions.

As per the latest sources, a high-level investigation team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) has been dispatched to Jammu. The possible target of the drones was the aircraft parked in the dispersal area. The area has been sealed. The blasts come days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting with J&K's political parties and the Gupkar alliance, the first since the abrogation of Article 370 and the detention of the leaders. 

