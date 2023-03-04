Pakistan: Economy In Tatters, But Islamabad Not Shy Of Funding Cross-border Terror

Pakistan is reeling under one of the worst economic crises in its history. However, even amid ever-waning foreign reserves and growing energy prices, Islamabad does not seem averse to funding cross-border terror ops targeted at India. In a major breakthrough in its drive against narco-terrorism, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday recovered seven kilograms of heroin, over Rs 2 crore cash and a pistol from the house of a notorious drug peddler along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, a senior police officer said.

This incident has come to light as authorities attempt to curb smuggling facilitated by Pakistan. It was reported that one suitcase, along with three bags were filled with the cash worth Rs 2 crore was found in Indian currency while 15,000 USD was also recovered. The recovered weapon was a rusted country-made pistol.

Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh said a major narco-terror module has been busted in the Union Territory, adding that the search operation is still going on. The recovery was made from the house of notorious drug peddler Rafi Dhana alias “Rafi Lala”, who was recently detained under the stringent Public Safety Act, in Mandi sector, Singh said.

(Image: Republic)

He said, police along with members of the CRPF raided the house of Rafi near the LoC acting on specific information, leading to the recovery of seven kilos of heroin, over Rs 2 crore, and a pistol with one magazine and 10 rounds and seven rounds of SLR.

He resides close to the line of control at Poonch. The Nexus of this module with Punjab based narcotics smugglers is being investigated. A case has been registered at Police station Mandi and investigation set into motion.@JmuKmrPolice — Police Media Centre Jammu (@ZPHQJammu) March 3, 2023

The counting of the cash is still going on, the officer said.

(Image: Republic)

With Friday’s development, police and security forces have been able to bust a major narco-terror module in the Union Territory, Singh said.

“The searches are still going on in the presence of magistrates and prominent citizens. The nexus of this module with Punjab-based narcotics smugglers is being investigated,” the ADGP said, adding a case has been registered at police station Mandi and further investigation set into motion.

(With inputs from PTI)