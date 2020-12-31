Pakistan Opens Indiscriminate Firing In J&K's Kupwara; 5 Civilians Injured

Five civilians were injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir's Karnah and Tangdhar sector on Thursday. As per agency sources, Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked and indiscriminate firing and shelling, targeting civilian areas in the frontier district of Kupwara on Wednesday night. The firing continued throughout the night and resulted in the injuries of five civilians. Indian troops also retaliated to the unprovoked firing.

Earlier in the day, Director-General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh addressed a press conference discussing the frequent off-shoots being floated by the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba, Al Badar, and various other Pakistan-backed terror groups.

The DGP revealed that more than 100 successful counter-terror operations had been carried out in Jammu and Kashmir and 635 overground workers who worked for terror outfits had been arrested.

There have been 5,100 instances of ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in 2020 in Jammu and Kashmir, the highest in nearly 18 years, as per officials.

(With Agency Inputs; PTI Image)