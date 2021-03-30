Pakistan PM Imran Khan Responds To PM Modi's Letter, Invokes Kashmir Again

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's greeting letter on the occasion of Pakistan Day, PM Imran Khan thanked his Indian counterpart in a letter on Tuesday. Maintaining that Islamabad desires 'peaceful & cooperative' relations with India, PM Imran Khan asserted that resolving outstanding issues between India and Pakistan is a pre-requisite to stability and peace in South Asia.

Pointing out specifically at the Jammu & Kashmir 'dispute', PM Khan stated that the creation of an enabling environment is imperative for constructive and result-oriented dialogue. Significantly, New Delhi has sternly and categorically maintained that Jammu & Kashmir is an integral part of India and shall remain so, countering any discussions on the claimed territorial-dispute of the Union Territory.

"The people of Pakistan also desire peaceful, cooperative relations with all neighbours, including India. We are convinced that durable peace and stability in South Asia is contingent upon resolving all outstanding issues between India and Pakistan, in particular the Jammu & Kashmir dispute," Imran Khan wrote.

"I also take this opportunity to convey our best wishes for the people of India in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic," PM Khan added in his letter to PM Modi.

'Talks & terror cannot go together'

On the occasion of Pakistan's National Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 23 had extended his greetings to the people of the neighbouring country. In a letter to his counterpart Imran Khan, PM Modi expressed that India desires cordial relations with Pakistan. However, he emphasized that to achieve it, an environment of trust, 'devoid of terror and hostility' is imperative.

"Excellence, at this difficult time for humanity, I would like to convey my best wishes to you and the people of Pakistan for dealing with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic," PM Modi wrote in his letter to Imran Khan.

PM Modi's emphasis on an environment devoid of terror comes at a time Imran Khan has been attempting to push the onus of progressing peace talks on India. Earlier this month, Khan had acknowledged India's tough stance on no talks without an environment stance free of terror, hostility and violence. Addressing the Islamabad Security Dialogue, PM Khan noted, "India has told Pakistan that talks and terror cannot go together."

In the same address, he discussed Pakistan's vision of comprehensive national security and spoke at length on the issue of peace in the region, including peace between his country and India. "The unresolved Kashmir issue was the biggest hurdle between the two countries," Khan added.

Notably, in February this year, India and Pakistan had issued a joint statement agreeing to strictly observe the 2003 Ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control (LoC). The move which has been welcomed by global leaders came in the aftermath of repeated LoC violations by Pakistan including multiple infiltration attempts foiled by the Indian Army.

India-Pak hold Brigade Commander level meet

In a follow-up to India-Pakistan DGsMO meet in February 2021, a Brigade Commander Level Flag meeting was held between the two countries on Friday. The Commander level meeting between the Indian and Pakistan Army was held at Poonch Rawalkot crossing point to discuss the implementation mechanism of the 2003 ceasefire agreement across the Line of Control (LoC), which was affirmed by the DGsMO in February.

Despite the affirmation, the Indian Army has maintained that there will be 'no let-up' in counter-terror operations as a result of the agreement reached which has been lauded by global leaders. The Indian Army has asserted that the agreement with Pakistan is an attempt to bring down the 'violence' however, the Army retained its 'right to respond' in case of any unfortunate events.