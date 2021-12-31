Pakistan Pushes Drugs To Punjab Via Water, After Failing Via Land And Air

As the year is about to end in another couple of hours, there seems to be no end to the nefarious plots of Pakistan to destabilise India by various means. The latest addition to the list is Pakistan pushing drugs to the Indian side using water. BSF has recovered 01 Kg of Heroin, which was pushed from Pakistan through the river Satluj in Punjab.

Pakistan pushes drugs to Punjab via water

BSF Punjab spokesperson while sharing details with Republic World, said, “On 31st Dec' 2021, vigilant Border Security Force troops, deployed along the River Sutlej bank in the area of responsibility of Ferozepur Sector observed some suspicious item floating in River Sutlej from Pakistan to India side. Thereafter, troops dragged the suspected item towards the bank and when it was searched, they recovered and seized 01 Pkt of contraband (weight appx 0.950 Kg) suspected to be Heroin”.

He further added that vigilant BSF troops, despite adverse climatic conditions, once again foiled the nefarious attempts of Anti-national elements to smuggle contrabands.

With this attempt of Pakistan, the intention of the adversary seems clear that they are hell-bent to vitiate the peace process in Punjab ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections in the State. This year more than 400 Kg of Heroin has been recovered by BSF on International Border with Pakistan by foiling several attempts of narcotics smuggling, thus averting hundreds of crores being pushed into fuelling terrorism.

Earlier, a similar incident was reported in the Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir where the Army recovered four AK 74 rifles, eight magazines and 240 rounds concealed in two bags. Recovery was made after Army noticed a few men transporting some items in a tube tied to a rope across the Kishenganga river.

"This morning, in the Keran sector, Pakistan tried to send across the Kishenganga river four AK74 rifles and a huge cache of ammunition in a tube, but our alert troops with the help of surveillance devices recovered the cache. It signifies that there has been no change in Pakistan's intentions. We will continue to foil their attempts in the future as well," Lt Gen Raju, the then, Chinar Corps Commander said.

Image: Republic World/AP