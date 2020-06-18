Pakistan To Use Indo-China Standoff To Push Terrorists, Says J&K Police Chief

Director-General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh on Thursday said that Pakistan will try to infiltrate more terrorists and also give impetus to violence in Kashmir Valley and elsewhere in view of the Ladakh standoff. While chairing a high-level meeting of officers to review the security scenario of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, DGP directed the officers to take care of the vital installations as also review minority guards.

"Border alongside Pakistan needs extra attention in view of the Ladakh developments. There are reports that terrorist outfits in Pakistan JeM, HM, LeT etc are joining hands to create mischiefs in our Union Territory. There are greater challenges for which we have to be prepared in the changing environment. The security presence on highway grid has been increased by putting in service mobile patrols and the number of Nakas has also been increased," DGP Singh said.



During the meeting on ceasefire violations and infiltration, dynamics were discussed. It was said that there are a number of camps all across the borders in various sectors where terrorists are ready to infiltrate. DGP Singh said that there is an urgent need to fill up space in the social media as anti-national feelings can be whipped up which we need to guard against.

"DGP J&K Shri Dilbag Singh complimented the Police, Army and CAPF for outstanding performance and impressed that we must continue with the efforts to maintain peace and create a further conducive environment. He said that our officers and jawans of Police, CAPFs, Army are continuing with successful operations in counter-insurgency grid and on borders. He said that cross border infiltration attempts are being made continuously from Pakistan even in these Pandemic times and we have to be extra alert to thwart all such attempts," Official statement read.

"IGP BSF Jammu Shri N.S Jamwal gave a PowerPoint presentation with regard to strengthening of border grid and briefed about the security plans being made on LC and IB. ADGP CID Shri R.R. Swain, Maj. Gen. Y.P. Khanduri, GoC 29 Inf. Div., Maj. Gen. Vijay Nair GoC Tiger Div., IGP BSF Kashmir Dr Rajesh Mishra, IGP Jammu Shri Mukesh Singh, IGP Kashmir Shri Vijay Kumar, BGS 15 Corps. Brig. P.K Mishra, BGS 16 Corps. Col. A.K. Singh and district SSsP of border district of Union Territory Handwara, Poonch, Samba, Kathua and Baramulla gave their inputs and briefings about the challenges and the measures taken by the concerned forces in their areas of responsibility," statement added.

