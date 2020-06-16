J&K HC Quashes Detention Of NC's Ali Mohammad Sagar; Abdullah Calls For Mufti's Release

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Tuesday, June 16, quashed the detention of National Conference General Secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar. He was originally detained in August 2019, when the Centre scrapped the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh. After he was booked under the Public Safety Act on February 5, 2020, Sagar challenged his detention in the J&K HC.

In his petition, Sagar had challenged his detention on multiple grounds such as the order being passed in the violation of the law. Moreover, he filed an application for release citing his fragile health amid the COVID-19 crisis. Mentioning that Sagar had been operated upon for angiography twice during his detention, his counsel argued that the National Conference General Secretary was most susceptible to COVID-19 infection due to his pre-existing medical conditions. Earlier on June 3, former IAS officer Shah Faesal and Peoples Democratic Party leaders Sartaj Madni and Peer Mansoor were released after PSA charges against them were withdrawn.

Omar Abdullah appeals for Mufti's release

Confirming this development on Twitter, National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah lauded Sagar for challenging his detention even when others around him were reluctant to do so. According to him, the J&K HC verdict proved that the detentions of August 5, 2019, were unjust and indefensible. He called upon the legal team of former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti to take heart from the HC order and pursue her case in the Supreme Court with increased determination. Abdullah opined that Mufti deserved to be freed without any further delay.

The J&K High Court has quashed the detention of my senior colleague @JKNC_ General Secretary Ali Mohd Sagar. Thankfully he challenged his detention even when those around him were reluctant to. This once again highlights the unjust & indefensible nature of the 5th Aug detentions. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) June 16, 2020

I hope @MehboobaMufti’s legal team take heart from today’s judgement in the J&K High Court quashing Sagar Sb’s PSA detention to pursue Ms Mufti’s case in the Supreme Court with increased determination & vigour. She deserves to be freed without further loss of time. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) June 16, 2020

Detentions in J&K

A presidential notification along with the passage of requisite legislation in both Houses of Parliament resulted in Article 370 becoming virtually redundant. Several restrictions were imposed in the region and multiple leaders including former Chief Ministers Farooq and Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were detained. While the PSA charges against the Abdullah father-son duo were withdrawn in March 2020, Mufti was recently shifted to her Gupkar Road residence in Srinagar which was declared as a 'Subsidiary Jail'. On May 5, her detention under the PSA was extended by three months.

