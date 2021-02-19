Pakistan Urges India To Permit 'neutral' International Observers To Visit J&K

India has been requested by Pakistan to permit neutral international observers to visit Kashmir and evaluate the ground situation by having a free interaction with the people living in the valley, informed Pakistan Foreign spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri.

On Wednesday and Thursday, members of states of the European Union and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) visited Jammu and Kashmir to assess the ground situation in view of the efforts made to restore normalcy by strengthening democratically-elected local bodies. Jammu and Kashmir Police and Indian Army in Srinagar briefed the foreign envoys about the security arrangements in the valley. The police also informed about their initiatives in sports, employment opportunities, community engagements, counter-radicalization, how police tackled the Covid-19 situation, infiltration pattern, Pakistan's role, atrocities of Baramulla in 1948, and the Indian Army's role in making terrorists surrender.

India denied permission to around 600 Sikh pilgrims on Wednesday to visit Pakistan, citing the security and COVID-19 situation in the country. Chaudhri said, "We believe that India should also facilitate Sikh Yatris for visiting their religious sites in Pakistan.”

Delegation of foreign envoys on a 2-day visit

Diplomats also visited the stalls of Horticulture and other departments set up in the degree college. Representatives were welcomed in a traditional manner. The team, which came on a two-day tour, will leave for Jammu after meeting the officers of the army and police, where they will also meet the Lieutenant Governor. The team includes diplomats from 20 European and African countries. This was the first visit by foreign diplomats to Jammu and Kashmir since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A delegation of envoys from across the world reached Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday to assess the development work and the security situation in the union territory, especially after the successful completion of the District Development Council (DDC) elections. Nazir Ahmad Khan, the DDC Chairman of Budgam district on Wednesday stated that the issues of development were discussed with the group of 24 foreign envoys. After the abrogation of Article 370, the foreign guests have visited the valley for the fourth time. The delegation consists mainly of foreign diplomats from African, Middle-East, and European countries. Foreign diplomats from Chile, Brazil, Cuba, Bolivia, Italy, Bangladesh, Malawi, Eritrea, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Tajikistan, Estonia, Finland, France, Senegal, Malaysia, Ireland, Netherlands, Portugal, Belgium, Spain, Sweden, Kyrgyzstan, and the European Union visited the valley.

