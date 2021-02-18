Foreign Envoys Meet J&K Police & Army; Counter-radicalisation And Other Issues Discussed

Jammu and Kashmir Police and Indian Army in Srinagar briefed the 24-member delegation of foreign envoys about the security arrangements in the valley. The police also informed about their initiatives in sports, employment opportunities, community engagements, counter-radicalization, how police tackled the Covid-19 situation, infiltration pattern, Pakistan's role, atrocities of Baramulla in 1948 and the Indian Army's role in making terrorists surrender.

J-K Police and Indian Army briefed foreign envoys

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anantnag Sandeep Chaudhary told the diplomats, "Community engagements, counter-radicalisation, the police initiatives in sports, employment opportunities, counselling, and community bond schemes for potential terrorist recruits. Superintendent of Police (SP) East Srinagar, Sheema Nabi said, How police dealt with challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, maintaining a balance between addressing people's problems and enforcing COVID-19 restrictions. Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) reached out to local people, addressed their issues, and got their cooperation. Human touch and outreach helped the JKP to deal with unprecedented challenges."

Several other issues were discussed in the meeting including the situations after the abrogation of Article 370- no loss of life in Special Forces' actions, peacefully conducted District Development Council (DDC) elections, initiatives of citizen connect, development of Army Goodwill schools, tourism, achievements of Kashmiri people and others. The police also told the delegates that the valley has also marked the reduction in the stone-pelting incidents.

Also Read: Foreign Diplomats Visit J&K: Budgam’s DDC Chairman Says, 'discussions On UT's Development'

Also Read: Delegation Of 24 Foreign Envoys Arrives In J&K For 2-day Visit; Interacts With Locals

The 24-member delegation of foreign envoys are on a 2-day visit

Diplomats also visited the stalls of Horticulture and other departments set up in the degree college. Representatives were welcomed here in a traditional manner. The team, which has come on a two-day tour, will leave for Jammu after meeting the officers of the army and police, where they will also meet the Lieutenant Governor. The team includes diplomats from 20 European and African countries. This is the first visit by foreign diplomats to Jammu and Kashmir since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A delegation of envoys from across the world reached Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday to assess the development work and the security situation in the union territory, especially after the successful completion of the District Development Council (DDC) elections. Nazir Ahmad Khan, the DDC Chairman of Budgam district on Wednesday stated that the issues of development were discussed with the group of 24 foreign envoys. After the abrogation of Article 370, the foreign guests have visited the valley for the fourth time. The delegation consists mainly of foreign diplomats from African, Middle-East and European countries. Foreign diplomats from Chile, Brazil, Cuba, Bolivia, Italy, Bangladesh, Malawi, Eritrea, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Tajikistan, Estonia, Finland, France, Senegal, Malaysia, Ireland, Netherlands, Portugal, Belgium, Spain, Sweden, Kyrgyzstan and the European Union visited the valley.

Also Read: PM Modi All Praise For IT Industry Delivering 2% Growth Despite Covid; Speaks At NASSCOM

Also Read: PM Modi: 'World Was Concerned About India Over COVID-19 But Now Takes Inspiration From Us'