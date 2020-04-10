Pakistani Troops Violate Ceasefire At LoC In Kupwara

Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire when it resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector in frontier Kashmir district of Kupwara. According to Army sources, “Pakistani troops opened firing towards the Indian positions along the LoC in Keran sector around 1:12 pm." "The Army retaliated to the Pakistani firing in equal measure," they added. Sources further said that Pakistani troops were resorting to firing to help militants to sneak into this side. However, they said troops were on high alert to foil any infiltration bid from Pakistan where a huge number of trained militants are waiting in launching pads to sneak into this side.

'Indian Army launched a daring operation'

Divulging further details, sources said a huge number of militants are waiting on launching pads in PoK to infiltrate into this side. However, troops were alert and prepared to foil any attempts by militants to sneak into this side to create a disturbance. Recently, 5 terrorist militants and an equal number of soldiers were killed as the Army foiled an infiltration bid by terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

A Defense spokesperson said in a statement issued today, “Indian Army launched a daring operation at the Line of Control and engaged Pakistan supported infiltrators in a close quarter battle in heavy snow, neutralizing the entire infiltrating batch of five." “Four soldiers under the command of a Junior Commissioned Officer from elite Para units were heli dropped near the LoC after information on the infiltrators was received. An intense hand to hand battle ensued and all five terrorists were eliminated,” the statement said and added, “Army lost five of its soldiers, three on the site and two more succumbed while they were airlifted to a nearby military hospital."

Pertinently, with COVID-19 pandemic spreading chaos everywhere, the Pakistan army is trying to take advantage of the crisis and push militants into Jammu and Kashmir. In recent days, several attempts were made by the infiltrators with the Pakistani army giving them covering fire along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.

